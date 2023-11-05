Later, demonstrators in Washington were seen trying to climb the iron gates of the White House, chanting statements denouncing US President Joe Biden’s absolute support for Israel.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, carrying Palestinian flags, and denouncing the green light that the United States gives to Israel.

The demonstrators in Washington chanted: “Biden… Biden, you cannot hide. You have participated in genocide.”

Thousands were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli bombing, which has continued since the attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7th.

The demonstrators carried banners with slogans such as “Palestinian lives matter,” “Let Gaza live,” and “Their blood is on your hands.”

This comes at a time when the US government continues to reject demands to add its voice to calls for a comprehensive ceasefire, and demands a short humanitarian truce.

Activists called the protest a “National March to Washington: Free Palestine,” and organized buses to the American capital from all over the country to gather protesters, according to the “ANSER” coalition against wars and racism.

National Director of the American Islamic Coalition, Mehdi Bray, said: “What we want and what we are demanding is a ceasefire now.”

The demonstration is among the largest pro-Palestinian rallies in the United States, and among the largest rallies for any issue in Washington in the past few years.

Crowds began gathering in Freedom Square near the White House in the afternoon, then the protest began with a minute of silence when the demonstrators raised a large poster bearing the names of Palestinians who were killed since the start of the intense Israeli bombing.

Gaza health officials said at least 9,488 Palestinians had been killed as of Saturday.

The increasing number of civilian deaths has intensified international calls for a ceasefire, but Washington, like Israel, has so far rejected these calls, saying that a halt would give Hamas an opportunity to reorganize its ranks.

A group of independent UN experts called for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying time was running out for Palestinians there who were at “extreme risk of genocide.”

Washington is seeking to persuade Israel to accept humanitarian truces, which Israel has so far refused.