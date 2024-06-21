Juarez City.- The system of urban transport in Juárez it must be reviewed, take action on the matter and that all those involved assume their responsibility, the mayor indicated yesterday Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

“That the (maquiladora) industry assumes its responsibility, that the State Goverment assume yours and that we all assume the responsibility that corresponds to us,” he assured.

Regarding the resignation of the Director of Transportation, Alberto Martinezafter the crash in which a couple died, the mayor said that he respects her, and reiterated that this fatal accident was not the responsibility of the Government.

“We must respect that resignation; I don’t know if it has to do with this tragic accident, I reiterate what I had already said, I don’t think the Government should be blamed for a tragedy as serious as that, whether it be the state, federal or municipal Government, because it also falls within the scope of personal responsibility,” he indicated.

The above after one day after the accident that left two people dead and an orphaned minor – and seriously injured – the resignation of the Director of Transportation, Alberto Martínez, was announced.

Martínez’s resignation was justified on the grounds that he is pursuing “new professional challenges and personal reasons.”

The mayor declared that the former official was not responsible for the incident that occurred last Tuesday at 6:00 a.m., on the avenue Antonio J. Bermúdez and Volta Streetwhere the driver of an International personnel transport truck collided with a Nissan Versa car and projected it against a metal public lighting pole.

“I understand that the driver has already surrendered and the resignation is probably due to other circumstances that I am unaware of. I have nothing but respect for that decision he made and I would not sincerely blame him for what happened, nor the State Government,” Pérez Cuéllar reiterated. .

He said that these situations are beyond the control of the Government, when a person decides to drive while intoxicated or speeding, as is the case, “the Government cannot be reviewing the issue in all cases.”