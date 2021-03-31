Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young French international star, Kylian Mbappe, is facing harsh criticism and a fierce attack, due to his decline in his level in the last matches he fought with the “roosters” in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, and some accused him of extreme selfishness.

Not only did these criticisms come from the French media, sports websites and football analysis programs, but a strong warning came from Didier Deschamps, the coach of the national team.

But the veteran French star, Bixent Lizarazzo, disagreed with everyone and came out with statements to L’Equipe newspaper, in which he said that what Mbappe is doing is very normal for strikers, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and added: These criticisms and accusations are exaggerated.

He asked: Do you blame the greatest attackers in the world – Ronaldo, for example – and hold them accountable for their selfishness and missing out on goals ?! They all carry that “selfish” trait, and without it, they would not have reached the level they are.

He commented, saying: This is also the case for Mbappe, and does anyone forget that he has the same skills and has the same talent and makes the same mistakes .. Was he not the player who scored 3 hat-tricks in the Camp Nou against Barcelona?

“Within a few months, Mbabi can qualify with the” roosters “team to the final match of the European Nations Cup” Euro 2020 “, which will start on June 11, and at that time we will talk about his” flashes of genius “as a scorer and a super star.

Lizarazu concluded his statements to “L’Equipe” by saying: With Mbappe, everything is different, and it is possible within a few days that he will transform from an “absolute genius” to a “failed movie star”, and Mbabi is neither an angel nor a demon in my view.