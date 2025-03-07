



It is not in its best way, as attesting to the huge bandage that almost completely covers its left thigh. But Lester Lescay has a natural gift to jump. Resident in Guadalajara since 2022, under Luis Felipe Méliz, the Cuban origin athlete premiered Spanish nationality in January, and it has barely taken a couple of months to achieve its first international medal. He did it in a very tight length contest, in which he ended up taking the bronze (8,12), just one centimeter from the gold of the Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov and matched with the great favorite, the Italian Mattia Furlani, silver thanks to his second best jump was longer.

At the doors of the podium Jaime Guerra stayed, fifth with 8.06 (Portuguese Gerson Baldé was fourth at 8.07). The Barcelonés ended up dating Camilla del Pavilion in Apeldoorn after falling badly in his last attempt, in which he looked for the medal that escaped him.