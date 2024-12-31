



Everything comes. Lester Lescay received the news of its nationalization in the last minutes of the year. The long jumper of Cuban origin, who lives and trains in Guadalajara under the orders of Luis Felipe Méliz, is already Spanish. Lescay, who jumped 8.35 meters last August to rank as the sixth best in the world in 2024, turned 23 on October 15. It suddenly becomes one of the best assets of Spanish athletics with a view to the European short track, which will be held in Apeldoorn (Holland) from March 6 to 9 and for the World Championships, both winter (Nanking, China 21-23 March) and summer (Tokyo, from September 13 to 21).

Lescay left the Cuban national team in March 2022 after a competition in Belgrade. His whereabouts were unknown for a few months and he appeared in the capital of Alcarreña to join the training group of Méliz, himself a former elite long jumper. It will debut on January 25 in Astana, in its first competition of the year.