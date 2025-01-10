He obtained Spanish nationality shortly before this New Year’s Eve. Lester Lescay (Santiago de Cuba, 23 years old) is the latest whim of Spanish athletics. He left the Cuban national team in 2022 and settled in Guadalajara, where he trains under the orders of former jumper Luis Felipe Méliz. Last August he flew up to 8.35 meters and placed sixth in the world ranking. In 15 days it will debut in the ‘short track’ season. He is the fashionable athlete and has given ABC his first interview since he became Spanish.—His nationalization has been the Christmas news. Is everything in order now?—Yes, I have already sworn to Bandera and I just need to collect my passport. We’re working on it.—He achieved a great leap last summer. How do you remember it?—It was a super good jump. We had been looking for it for a long time, I had it in my legs, what happened was that it didn’t come out. It was the consequence of adding discipline, concentration and having taken great care of myself, my diet, my health. With just that, this jump is out.—A jump of 8.35 is now closer to Yago Lamela’s mythical 8.56…—Yago’s mark is super strong. It is a serious brand, it is not easy at all. The Iago jumped super hard. He could have been a world champion perfectly, but he had a time… he had to fight with the great Iván Pedroso!—Do you see that accessible record?—I think I can get there, although I’m not obsessed with it. If I do it, fine. And if not, then let’s see later. It is not unattainable. If it comes out this year, then very good. But it is a serious brand, it is not just anything.—What do you need to achieve it?—A lot of discipline. But we are in that area. When you jump 8.30, well you already think about 8.40 and so on little by little. I have to take good care of myself, continue adding competitions, experience… that record can be made.—In March the European Indoor Championships are held in the Netherlands… would you be surprised to be European champion?—Anything can happen there. I just focus on training well, taking good care of myself, getting there in optimal shape and, when the time comes, jumping. And whoever does it best, that’s the one who wins.—What is your best virtue as a jumper?—The takeoff, that is, the beat, the sauce of the board. There it is very important to leave with your foot well extended behind. That is my best virtue.—And what needs to be improved?—The falling technique. And now I am also focusing on speed, because with a good race you jump a lot.—How do you see the level of Spanish athletics?—Well, it has surprised me a lot. I believe right now we are a European power. In the middle distance, in hurdles… In length there are three jumpers over 8 meters. A very good level.—Which athletes do you admire?—Ugh. I have many. I watch a lot of videos from all over the world… Above, I could tell you the Cuban hurdler Dayron Robles, that I followed him as a child, and also Iván Pedroso, Echevarría, that I trained with him. And also my aunt Mabel Gay, a great triple jumper, who took me to the stadium when I was on the Cuban team and I was still a child.—What type of training do you enjoy?—With momentum races.—And which ones do you hate? ?—I like almost everything. Maybe the least, some stabilization exercises, those that are face down, crouching; I suffer there, I hate it.—What do you think of Jordan Díaz?—He’s the best. If this kid takes care of himself and stays focused, he will be a phenomenon. We have been in athletics together since we were children. He is a great talent, a great future.—Will Jordan beat the world record?—That will only depend on one thing. Discipline.—Outside of athletics, what hobbies do you have?—Before, I really liked playing basketball. But now I can't, I'm screwed. I am aware that I cannot do it now in case something happens to me. And what I do is play that same basketball… but in the Play!—Why does Cuba generate so many jumpers?—Because there is nothing else, man. In Cuba, either you are a good athlete or you are a good doctor or you are going to hell.—Do you do anything special in your diet?—No, not really, I don't follow any diet nor do I have a nutritionist or anything like that. Simply, now that the competition is approaching, I start cooking everything on the grill, with very little oil.—What is your favorite food?—That question is very easy… my father-in-law’s fideuá.—And your favorite drink? —In Cuba I really liked natural juices.—And what do you like most about living in Guadalajara?—Well, it’s Spain. And in Spain everything is good, man. The weather and everything.—How has Méliz, your coach, influenced your career?—A lot. He has always trusted me, he saw my conditions… We know where we want to go and when two minds come together like this, you already know. Everything forward!—Have you ever run 100 meters?—Yes. When I was 15 years old. I did 10.8. That’s the only time.—On the 25th it will debut. It’s in Kazakhstan. Very far, right?—Yes, very far. Too far for my taste. But it is a good competition, in Astana. It is an important test to start looking for sensations.

