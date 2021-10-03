Masks were recently a constant companion in the classroom – that is now set to change in some federal states. The abolition of the mask requirement is controversial.

Munich – The corona rules in schools have been one of the most discussed measures since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, in several federal states, it is no longer necessary to wear a mask at educational establishments.

In Bavaria, the mask requirement is to be dropped in class from next week. Starting next Monday (October 4th), students in the Free State no longer have to wear a mask in class. Due to the regular tests, this rule also applies to school events and lunchtime care, the cabinet decided on Thursday in Munich. The mask waiver also applies if the minimum distance to the person sitting next to you is not maintained.

Countries are loosening mask requirements in schools

Such a step is also being considered in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state government wants to clarify next week how the lessons and the mask requirement will continue after the autumn break.

In Saarland, it has generally not been necessary to wear a mask to school since Friday. In Berlin schools it is kept until the sixth grade. This is already the case in Brandenburg.

Abolition of the mask requirement in schools: Particularly important for first graders

For the youngest, the end of the mask requirement makes sense from the point of view of Edgar Bohn, the chairman of the primary school association, from a pedagogical point of view. “Getting to know our first graders wearing masks is difficult. When children only see the eyes, many opportunities for expression are missing, ”said the former head of the primary school dpa. It is also about acquiring the important socio-psychological ability to draw conclusions from the facial expressions of classmates about how they are doing, said Bohn.

In addition, the acquisition of written language with a mask is difficult, “because you have to pay attention to the position of the mouth and tongue and how the sound is formed, which then has to be recognized in a word when reading.” But Bohn also emphasized that the infection situation must continue to be monitored, for example through tests. “The omission of the mask requirement must be done with the assurance that appropriate measures can be taken quickly if the infection situation worsens.”

No mask requirement in schools: Teachers’ Association and Education Union are against it

The German Teachers’ Association was skeptical. President Heinz-Peter Meidinger called the step “too early”. The abandonment of masks, tests and the “excessive reduction” of quarantine measures increase the risk of the school becoming a black box, which no longer allows infections to be controlled, he said Editorial network Germany (RND / Friday). The chairman of the education and science union, Maike Finnern, said the RNDthat it makes sense to wear a mask as “part of the package of measures depending on the infection rate”.

The education union VBE also called for caution. “Every brief sigh of relief, whether slightly falling numbers, is used to

To throw protective measures in the wind ”, criticized the VBE chairman Udo Beckmann. “With a weakening vaccination rate in the

As a whole, and the lack of technical support for ventilation, wearing a mask can offer an effective protective mechanism that should not be abolished without hesitation, ”he said German press agency.

SPD health expert Lauterbach rejects compulsory training for teachers

Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach rejected compulsory vaccinations for teachers, educators and nursing staff. He spoke to it in the New Osnabrück Newspaper (Wednesday) against a request from the President of Pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach. Lauterbach said the vaccination rate among teachers and daycare staff was very high. “According to my observation and assessment, it is well over 90 percent.” Bavaria not only lifts the mask requirement in schools, but also relaxes other corona measures. (dpa / jsch)

