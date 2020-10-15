You criticized the digital euphoria in schools and universities in numerous FAZ articles. Has the corona crisis changed your attitude?

Ralf Lankau: My position has rather sharpened because the criticism of certain formats has been confirmed. I myself taught online in the summer semester, in video conferences, and it turned out that this had a lot to do with instruction and little to do with discourse or dialogue. It was even worse in schools because many were poorly equipped. The problem is that schools have so far been digitally equipped for face-to-face teaching. If the money for the “Digital Pact Schools” had been called up in full before the pandemic and invested in better equipment for schools, it would not have helped during the pandemic. There would have been a functioning infrastructure in the school, but no students. That means: The “Digital Pact School” must be adapted with regard to a mixture of distance and face-to-face teaching, with face-to-face teaching being the goal. Learning in a class with teachers has a completely different quality. You need dialogue, you need the social structure, you need the “school shelter”.

The Federal Ministry of Education has now announced a digital education offensive – although the term is not new, it has been in use by the Ministry since 2016. How do you assess this new corona-driven optimistic mood?

I think this is the wrong approach because again only the technology is looked at. It is not questioned what social task the school actually has. What happens if the school social space is no longer available again, what can school principals, colleges and the ministries do if schools actually have to be closed again – in groups or classes? That remains open. How can we maintain supervision or personal contact with students at a distance?

What kind of educational offensive would you like?



Ralf Lankau is professor for media design, digital design and media theory at the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences

On the one hand, I would like the schools to be significantly better equipped. Qualified staff is even more important: teachers, mentors and tutors. Secondly, I would like the local schools to be able to decide for themselves what to spend the money on, whether to invest it in IT, or whether they might prefer to employ psychologists and social workers and buy musical instruments or books. The sovereignty over content and methodology rests with the schools.

Which digital lessons do you think make sense at all? In your opinion, where is it an asset?

Learning with digital media is initially a good preparation for lessons, for example with scripts, educational films, learning programs. The official term is “flipped classroom” and basically means that when students prepare for class, they can better follow it.

Don’t you have to be careful at this point? With regard to German lessons, for example, the question arises: Do I read Kafka’s work – or do I watch introductory films? Even the public broadcasters now offer school content. So some form of repression is inevitable.