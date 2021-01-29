South African Elon Musk has set out to fill the sky with telecommunications satellites. On January 24, it launched 143 into space in one fell swoop, after sending 60 a week earlier, as part of its Starlink project, a subsidiary of its SpaceX space division. Its objective is to provide high-speed connection all over the world, especially in those places far from the big cities where it does not reach easily. A new business from this 49-year-old businessman, famous for his electric cars Tesla and his promises of private trips to space. Genius, stubborn, visionary and eccentric are the adjectives that define Musk, to which the richest man in the world has recently been added, unseating Musk. Jeff Bezos . He amasses a fortune valued at 202,000 million dollars (about 166,000 million euros), which represents 0.941% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States (USA), according to the index of billionaires of Bloomberg, prepared by the media owned by politician and businessman Michael Bloomberg.

Your Internet service for remote areas (still in its beta version and baptized as Better than Nothing Beta) is available only in parts of the northern US and in an indigenous village in Ontario, Canada. This month it has landed in the United Kingdom and the company’s plan is to expand to New Zealand, the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil and a dozen other nations, as well as Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and, of course, Spain, where the trademark has already been registered.

Musk hit the hornet’s nest in one of the great sectors of the planet: that of telecommunications. His plan is ambitious: he wants to launch some 40,000 satellites in the coming years, that is, 13 times more than those already in orbit, as he has announced. “Musk has always met his goals. It does so late with respect to the deadline it promises, but it delivers ”, says Enrique Dans, an innovation expert at IE Business School.

In the biography that journalist Ashlee Vance published about the tycoon in 2015, this perseverance is clear. “SpaceX has gone from being the laughing stock of the aviation industry to one of its most established operators,” he says. The idea of ​​satellite Internet has been in the works for more than a decade. It was in 2008, when the firm launched its first satellite. The greatest achievement of this company has been putting two astronauts aboard the SpaceX capsule into orbit Crew Dragon, in a mission that it carried out in May together with NASA, and that became the first manned launch from US soil since 2011. Then, in November, the company sent four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s key to wealth

Musk made it clear that technologies were his thing from a young age. At age 10 he learned to code and two years later he had created a video game called Blastar. In 1995, at the age of 24, he founded a company called Zip2, a primitive mix between Google Maps and the local reviews website Yelp. Compaq, the computer company, bought it in 1999 for $ 22 million (18 million euros), which Musk invested in his next business: the seed firm of PayPal. As the majority shareholder, the South African multiplied his wealth when eBay acquired this company for 1.5 billion dollars (1.2 billion euros) in 2002. It was then that Musk focused on the deals that would take him to the podium of millionaires.

He created SpaceX and co-founded Tesla, his two big bets. The electric car maker’s share value grew more than 700% last year. It became the most valuable automotive company in the world. More than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, General Motors (GM) and Ford combined. At the end of 2020, the shares reached 705 dollars (580 euros) and at the beginning of January they reached a record of 880 dollars (723 euros). In 2010, when the firm landed on the NASDAQ-100 (the US stock index that collects the values ​​of technology companies), its stock was trading at $ 17 (14 euros).

Marc Sachon, professor of Production, Technology and Operations Management at IESE Business School, views this growth with caution. “Tesla is in the clouds, totally out of control.” The firm has only chained five quarters with record-setting profits after years of red numbers. According to Sachon, the electric vehicle is in the middle of a bubble. The value of the company in the financial market has no basis, he assures.

So far in 2021, Musk has pocketed another $ 32 billion, thanks to Tesla, according to Bloomberg. “No company can match their ability. It is the leader in the electric vehicle industry, ”says Travis Hoium, an expert at the American consultancy The Motley Fool. That is why it is so appreciated by investors. Its production, however, is much lower than that of other manufacturers. Last year, Tesla delivered 499,550 electric vehicles, while GM reached the figure of 2.5 million in the US and 2.6 million in China, the main selling countries. “For now, GM has a stock much larger from an operational point of view, but much less valuable, ”says Hoium.

All this has enabled Musk, with 20% of Tesla shares, to jump in just one year from 35 to first place on the list of the 500 richest people in the index of Bloomberg. His fortune has almost multiplied by six. He was the billionaire who earned the most during 2020, a year marked by covid-19 and by the crisis derived from this pandemic. In November, he ousted Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, from the second position, and in January of this year he surpassed Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, with a fortune of 192,000 million dollars (158,000 million euros).

Today, Musk’s wealth is twice that of Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, and is more than triple that of Amancio Ortega, father of Inditex, with more than 62,000 million dollars (51,000 million euros), in position 19 of the list. But knowing the net worth of the richest people in the world is complicated, because many of their properties are private. Magazine Forbes, which also tracks the assets of billionaires, after many positional dances, ranks Musk back below Bezos.

As the value of Tesla shares continues to grow, Musk diversifies and seeks new business opportunities. One of the most ambitious, and perhaps most controversial, is the measurement of brain activity by placing a chip in the skull, which has already been tested in pigs. The goal of Neuralink, the company that has created for the development of this technology, is to help people with Alzheimer’s problems or those suffering from any neurological disease.

Some adore Musk, others detest him, says Vance, his biographer. But it has managed to take industries that the world turned its back on and turned them into something new.