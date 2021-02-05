Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global informative contribution on the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The covid-19 pandemic continues to destroy everything in its path; Faced with this exhausting scenario, a large number of people – including myself – have felt some relief, something rare in the current circumstances, when observing the jubilation of different health workers and vulnerable elderly people who have been administered a vaccine that could save their lives. These reassuring images only increase our hope: although the end of the pandemic is still far away, it seems that the light is already beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel.

Despite this, it is difficult for me to remain optimistic when other truly disturbing situations are still happening in the world: In places like Maseru, Cape Town and Kampala, hospitals are running out of medical oxygen and many patients are being treated in car parks due to lack of beds. The figures that come to us from the World Health Organization are not very promising either: only 10 nations have benefited from 95% of the vaccine doses that have been administered to date, and only one of them is a low-income country. The distribution of hope, like many other high-value commodities, is uneven.

I can’t help but think that the current situation is not much different from the dismal start to the HIV / AIDS crisis, in which poor policies caused large numbers of deaths. As today, scientists of the time developed drugs that provided hope in the face of the new and deadly disease. However, the narrowness of the policy decisions made led to a situation in which the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet did not have immediate access to these medicines. As the epidemic got out of control, these people fell into oblivion. Many African countries, especially the smaller ones – like mine, Lesotho – saw hundreds of young professionals with great potential perish due to the epidemic; As a result, vitally needed skills for critical areas such as education were lost. There were also many casualties among health workers; the health sector in these countries has not yet fully recovered.

These losses are immeasurable. Today, we are witnessing how this horrible situation is repeating itself due to Covid-19, the consequences of which – especially in the case of the most vulnerable nations – will continue long after the end of the pandemic. Have we not learned anything from our past mistakes?

We urgently need policymakers, the global health community and the private sector to rise to the occasion. We can do much better; If scientists have been able to develop vaccines and diagnostics for a disease that until a year ago we did not even know about, there is no doubt that policymakers can find a way to ensure equitable access to these tools that save lives.

From the United Nations Technology Bank, we launched the Alliance for Access to Technology at the beginning of the pandemic with the aim of ensuring that least developed countries have access to diagnostic means, medical devices (such as ventilators, oxygen and pulse oximeters), personal protective equipment and other medical technology tools they need to protect their citizens.

Our platform is a way to connect manufacturers and entrepreneurs in developing countries with global innovators, universities and other groups that put their technological means and intellectual property at the service of the common good. We not only help people who want to produce certain technological means to contact those who already have them, but we also provide technical, legal and regulatory guidance throughout the process. To combat this pandemic, our goal is to get as many products as possible to as many people as possible.

We cannot accept a situation in which the vast majority of the world’s population does not have any hope of being vaccinated in the short term

However, we must not forget that our work depends on partnerships, political will and the development of innovative thinking. In the least developed countries, there is a pressing need to access relevant technologies to rapidly produce tests, treatments and other medical equipment locally.

The Technology Bank has the necessary mechanisms to support this process, but pharmaceutical companies and governments must step up. Within the framework of the Alliance for Access to Technology, we have contacted producers in developing countries who want to speed up the production of diagnostic aids and medical devices. These agents are prepared and show the necessary will to support this international work; However, they face numerous obstacles that prevent them from accessing the technology they need, technology available to other health workers who could, effortlessly, share it. This action would save lives.

All governments should urge private sector organizations in their countries to voluntarily share technologies that will help least developed nations protect their populations.

We cannot accept a situation in which the vast majority of the world’s population has no hope of being vaccinated in the short term; access to oxygen, masks and tests is not even guaranteed; and the most vulnerable nations will face socio-economic consequences that will take generations to disappear. Scientists have developed these vitally important technological advances in record time, highlighting their power of collaboration, solidarity and innovative thinking to solve problems on a large scale. Policy makers must follow suit.

Joshua Setipa He has been Managing Director of the United Nations Bank of Technology for Least Developed Countries since November 2018.

