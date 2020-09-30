In the classrooms, the teachers position themselves on the political situation. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 16.

My daughter moved to a new school, from the provinces to the capital. As usual, things like September 1st school rulers were sold out everywhere. But she experienced something like this for the first time. The rulers have tried to prevent mass events. But the lessons took place according to the schedule.

The new art teacher started her first lesson with an explanation. “I’ll tell you right away: I also honk on the street (this is how Belarusians express their protest) and wear a white ribbon (that means: for the opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya), I only took it off on September 1st.”

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

She later said, “I warned you about my political position so that there would be no confusion.” At that time, the political situation was very tense. Former students brought their diplomas and certificates to the schools and hung them on the fences there.

Flash mobs of this type took place across the country. So the young people expressed their anger at the teachers who were involved in the rigging of the elections, as if to say: We are ashamed that you taught us.

At the same school the other day, during an English lesson, a pupil asked his teacher: “And how do you feel about current political events in our country?”

She replied, “I’m not going to comment much on that. But I would like to say one thing: I don’t like the way the siloviki (representatives of secret services and the military, Editor’s note) dealing with people, that’s not right. And after the elections, I was scared. My son works until midnight and until he calls me I won’t go to sleep. I’m afraid they’ll arrest him, beat him or do worse to him. “

Belarus celebrated the 50th day of protest last Sunday. More than 350 peaceful protesters were arrested in the country. That day, my daughter took the bus to Minsk and saw a demonstration on the grounds of the open-air museum “Stalin Line”: “For Lukashenko, for a peaceful Belarus”! Such gatherings, held there on public holidays, are usually paid for from the state budget. For this purpose, buses are chartered and people from the state sector are invited. And of course there wasn’t a single arrest there on Sunday. Because: It was an approved demonstration.

After Lukashenko’s secret inauguration, a representative of the security forces said: “The Interior Ministry will work until they have suppressed the protests. And the longer it takes, the more brutal the process becomes. And why? Because the system will not bend. It’s stronger. And it has weapons and tanks. “

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey