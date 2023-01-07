Americans are furious with Southwest Airlines, and understandably so. Bad weather always disrupts air traffic, but Southwest was the only major carrier to experience a near-collapse in service in the wake of a late-December megastorm, grounding thousands of passengers. How did it happen? To be honest, I’d love to write a caustic and gimmicky column about the destructive consequences of corporate greed, but that doesn’t seem like the main issue here.

For the sake of clarity, greed surely played a role in the disaster. Most glaringly, the airline hasn’t spent the money needed to modernize a scheduling system that many people in the company knew to be inadequate. Instead, before the pandemic it spent billions on share buybacks.

Let me also add that nothing I say here should be construed as an argument against requiring Southwest to compensate travelers it failed, not just as a matter of fairness, but to create the right incentives. If we want companies that serve the public to spend money to reduce the risk of catastrophic failure, we have to make sure they pay a high price when they defraud their customers.

However, our justified indignation should not prevent us from trying to understand what were the exact reasons why things went so wrong.

The roots of Southwest’s singular disaster go back to 1978, when the airline industry was deregulated. Until then, interstate airlines were required to offer direct origin-to-destination service between cities. After deregulation, most airlines switched to a hub-and-spoke system, forcing many passengers to change planes at major hubs like Atlanta airport or Chicago’s O’Hare.

The radial system has some clear advantages over direct. Allows airlines to serve the same number of cities with fewer routes; connecting 10 urban centers from origin to destination requires 45 routes, while sending all passengers through a central hub requires only nine. The system also creates some inherent flexibility, as hub-based aircraft and crews can be redeployed to compensate for, for example, equipment breakdowns.

But the radial system also has its drawbacks. You can force passengers to accept long layovers or miss very fair connections if something goes wrong. (Dear American Airlines, No, I did not enjoy the night I recently spent in Miami against my will.) And it has also strengthened the monopoly power of the airlines, as each major airline dominates the markets served by its hubs. In response to these drawbacks, before the pandemic some companies were reverting in part to direct. Southwest had never given it up, however, and was the only major airline that in most cases flew from origin to destination without having to change planes en route.

To some extent as a result, it had relatively low costs, which was partly passed on in the form of cheaper rates. Users generally liked its service, and in 2022 the airline’s economy class (which does not offer first class) topped JD Powers’ customer satisfaction rankings.

But the direct service from origin to destination is especially vulnerable to extreme disturbances. Snow and bitter cold left most of Southwest’s aircraft and personnel stranded in scattered locations, unable to resume normal service even as the weather improved.

Outdated technology that prevented Southwest from even locating many of its crew members, coupled with the absence of agreements that would have allowed passenger reservations to be shifted to other airlines, made matters worse. But these were only aggravating factors. In essence, a system that has some real advantages in normal times fell apart when it ran into a perfect storm.

Can anything more general be learned from this disaster?

Some analysts have suggested that the Southwest debacle is a reflection of a pervasive management culture that encourages stinginess to increase profits by cutting costs until there is no room for error. For example, the relentless drive to contain spending was at the root of the worker rage that nearly brought America’s freight railroads to a standstill not long ago.

I agree with this opinion. We would probably all do better if companies were less focused on their short-term results and more willing to invest in resilience. And public policies should do everything possible to encourage that investment.

Apart from this, what happened with Southwest is one more reminder that, for all the talk about the information age, we still live in a material world. In particular, the airline’s collapse bears a striking resemblance to the supply chain crisis of 2021-2022, when a constellation of unusual events left much of today’s trade-critical containers stranded in the wrong places.

If you’re a well-to-do American, it can sometimes feel like you’re already living in the metaverse: click your mouse and whatever you need will be delivered to your doorstep. But there’s a lot of physical action and real-world work going on behind the scenes. And we forget about this reality at our own risk.

Paul Krugmann He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2022. Translation of News Clips

