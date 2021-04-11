It is widely held that derivative instruments (futures, options and swaps) are very risky. It is believed that the assumption of long positions (bet on a revaluation of the underlying asset) or short (in this case a profit is obtained if the price of the asset falls) implies a greater exposure than doing it directly. In short, it is thought that the profit or loss in a derivative is much higher than that obtained “in cash”. And it is not true. At least if the nominal value of the derivative is taken into account when the exposure is measured. As is known, this does not coincide with the initial margin that must be paid. This amount is a percentage (between 5% and 20%) of the nominal amount. Consequently, the use of derivatives (either to assume risks or to hedge them), implies a leverage (which coincides with the inverse of the percentage of the initial margin) that usually oscillates between 5 and 20 times (if the margin is 20% or 5%, respectively). And here is the failure: consider that the amount exposed is the initial margin paid, when it really is the nominal.

#Lessons #Archegos #case