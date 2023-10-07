Lessons from PEPFAR
One of the most successful government programs in human history is in danger of being weakened or even eliminated. Yet few Americans have heard of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), let alone its extraordinary accomplishments. PEPFAR, the President’s Program for Emergency AIDS Relief, was started by George W. Bush in 2003. The program, which is overseen by the State Department, provides treatment for HIV/AIDS and HIV-derived diseases (such as tuberculosis) through training, medical infrastructure, and orphan support, Weak children and, most importantly, antiviral drugs.
By some estimates, the program has saved 25 million lives over the past two decades, and spent about $90 billion treating many Africans who would otherwise not have been able to afford or receive treatment. PEPFAR not only saved African lives (in a very cost-effective way), but it also improved the quality of life for many Africans and helped the economies of many African countries.
Burning America’s reputation is an added bonus. So why is PEPFAR, which traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support, in jeopardy? Some Republicans say parts of the program encourage abortion, while some Democrats are concerned about reinserting some anti-abortion provisions into PEPFAR, which dates back to Donald Trump’s presidency. To be clear: I believe PEPFAR should be reauthorized for another five years, as has happened three times before. However, I would like to consider some of the broader implications of its success.
First, as my former Bloomberg colleague Noah Smith claimed, the American state has been able to achieve some recent victories, including PEPFAR. Operation Warp Speed, which produced Covid vaccines at astonishing speed, is another example. America has not lost its ability to implement large projects. What does it mean that two of the most successful policies of the past twenty years originated with “Republican” administrations? Or that two of the people most closely associated with these initiatives—Condoleezza Rice (PEPFAR) and Jared Kushner (Operation Warp Speed)—never received proper credit for their efforts? It should have been, despite any other objections one might have to their other decisions. At the same time, the Republican Party was responsible for discrediting both PEPFAR and Operation Warp Speed.
Skepticism has been growing about globalization, foreign aid, and foreigners themselves, making it difficult to talk about the achievements of these programs. Instead of the conservative Heritage Foundation taking credit for the Republican Party’s accomplishments, as it might have done in the 1980s or 1990s, it actually published a study last spring attacking PEPFAR. Anti-vaccine sentiment in the Republican Party is now so strong that many of its candidates view support for Operation Warp Speed as a political responsibility.
One consequence of this dysfunction is that the United States is unable to adequately discuss or address the trade-offs associated with globalization, which has become a dirty word. There is no doubt that globalization has faced its failures recently, most notably in Iraq and Afghanistan. But globalization has also achieved great successes, and both PEPFAR and the Western World Movement show that the United States is capable of creating programs that not only help Americans, but also bring enormous benefits to the entire world. What we need is a real analysis of the costs and benefits of globalization, yet we seem unable to even have a rational discussion about it.
The final lesson from PEPFAR: Foreign aid, as a government program, may be underestimated. Many foreign aid investments have proven ineffective, and some have entrenched corruption in recipient countries. But the larger successes have been significant, and the quality of foreign aid may improve because recipient countries are now better able to put it to good use.
Critics of foreign aid may have been right a decade and a half ago, but they are no longer so today. As for PEPFAR, I expect the program to continue in one form or another, albeit with some reputational damage. I do not expect much seriousness in dealing with the deeper lessons of its success. They are very uncomfortable. So PEPFAR is likely to remain relatively unknown, and underappreciated, for at least another five years. Perhaps the bright side is that staying out of the spotlight sometimes allows the program to flourish.
*Professor of economics at George Mason University
