We will spend years analyzing the effects of this pandemic. The rate of infected and deaths, the persistent consequences, the consequences for mental health. The fall in GDP, the increase in unemployment and the apogee of marginalization. The crisis of a growth model based on services, tourism and brick. Historians will continue to examine the dystopia in which we live a hundred years from now. But there are more pressing issues, such as what science is learning from the pandemic. One of the essential disciplines for pandemic management has been epidemiology, science …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS