It is difficult to summarize a life in two sentences. When the coronavirus wiped out the existence of Margarita Vazquez de Parga On April 28, her widower and her two children chose these two to his obituary: “Always full of vitality, she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. He filled the lives of family, friends and colleagues with joy ”. Vázquez de Parga, 78, was also the director of the State Archives of the Ministry of Culture for a decade, in charge of millions of documents that illuminate episodes in history such as the discovery of America and the Spanish Civil War. His widower is Rafael Najera, born in Córdoba 82 years ago, a pioneer of virology in Spain and also infected by the coronavirus.

When he was barely 25 years old, Nájera was commissioned to start the first systematic vaccination campaign in Spain. In 1963, he toured town to town throughout the province of León to give each child a sugar with three drops of the oral vaccine against polio, a disease caused by a highly contagious virus that paralyzes 2,000 children each year. In some villages, with many affected limping on rudimentary crutches or outright crawling on the ground, it seemed that children were returning from war.

“We used to go in jeepBut many times we had to get there by mule or on foot, because there were hellish roads ”, recalls Nájera. His team carried the vaccines refrigerated in a Coca-Cola cooler with the logos removed. “There was no hard. We had just enough and nothing more. But we eradicated polio in Spain, I don’t know if there has been something more important in the history of Spanish health ”, he celebrates. The octogenarian virologist says that he had the privilege of vaccinating the first girl in 1963, as a young doctor, and of signing the polio eradication certificate in Spain in 1988, as the first director of the then newly created Carlos III Health Institute, in Madrid.

“I have always thought that that polio campaign was the only element that, in the end, was able to bring together families of different ideologies in the villages after the brutal confrontations of the Civil War. There were families in which some had killed others, that was not something to forget in 10 years. This was terrible. That is why I think the polio campaign had a profound meaning. The families united for something that was above hatred, because it was in favor of the children, ”reflects Nájera, convalescing at his home in the Madrid municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcón after suffering the onslaught of the coronavirus.

“That polio campaign was the only element capable of bringing together families of different ideologies in the towns after the Civil War”

The virologist believes his wife was infected on a routine hospital visit. Then he got it. “I have been very tired, with a lot of muscle aches. So many that one day I fell home alone and spent more than an hour on the clock trying to get up from the ground, I couldn’t ”, he recalls. Now, with a negative PCR test that indicates that he has overcome the infection, Nájera is “well, within what is possible”.

Last year, the virologist published the history of the institution that he helped found in 1986, in a book entitled The Carlos III Health Institute within the framework of the evolution of Public Health. The volume radiographs the political battle that preceded the polio campaign. The spring of 1962, recalls Nájera, was explosive in Franco’s Spain, with strikes in the Asturian mining basin that spread to other sectors and provinces. The forces of opposition to the dictatorship, from the socialists to the monarchists, met in Munich (Germany) from June 5 to 8 to proclaim their commitment to democracy, in a congress that the regime’s press baptized as “conspiracy” .

“There was a tremendous repression,” Najera relives. The communist leader Julián Grimau was arrested on November 7 in Madrid, tried in a court martial without guarantees, and shot at dawn on April 20, 1963. The international scandal was monumental. Nájera believes that the Franco dictatorship used the polio campaign to try to wash its image. “After the murder of Julián Grimau is when everything started,” he recalls.

Nájera estimates that the Franco regime’s delay in dealing with the epidemic caused nearly 15,000 cases of polio in children that could have been prevented. Since 1957 there was already an injectable vaccine authorized in Spain, the one developed by the American Jonas Salk, but the dictatorship did not finance it and it was sold for 200 pesetas, about 600 euros today. “Four rich people were vaccinated and nobody else,” laments Nájera. “The historical responsibility of the Franco regime has been brutal.”

“The practical epidemiology must be of shoe sole. No office or computer: shoe sole “

A team of young doctors, led by Florencio Pérez Gallardo, began to promote a universal and free vaccination campaign with a new oral vaccine, the one conceived by virologist Albert Sabin, a Polish-American citizen. The Ministry of Labor, controlled by Falangists, supported Salk’s injectable, while the Ministry of the Interior, more monarchical and Catholic, was betting on Sabin’s droplets, already proven effective in the Soviet Union. “The reactionaries in this country called it the communist vaccine. But thanks to this communist vaccine, their children and grandchildren have not had polio ”, ditch Nájera.

“The future vaccine against covid-19 has to be the result of a democratic process and be available to anyone who may be at risk. That is a fundamental element of our civilization. If not, turn it off and let’s go ”, emphasizes the virologist. “It is useless to vaccinate the rich if the poor are the reservoir. Vaccination campaigns should not be based on capital, but on epidemiology ”, he adds forcefully.

Nájera was one of the first Virology professors in Spain, in 1971 at the Autonomous University of Madrid, along with his colleagues from the polio campaign Florencio Pérez Gallardo and Luis Valenciano. He was also the first president of the Spanish Society of Virology. And the director until 1986 of the National Center for Microbiology, where he faced the first cases of AIDS in Spain. “That was terrible, really terrible. At the same time that we found ourselves with a new disease, there was a horrible component of social discrimination, which made things very difficult, ”he says.

The scientist calls not to relax in the face of the covid-19 pandemic. The elimination of polio in Spain, he says, took 25 years, from 1963 to 1988, but could have been achieved in five if the Franco regime had not lowered its guard to the first successes of vaccination. Nájera recalls that, in the end, the disease was defeated by tracking child to child: “Some cases appeared without connection, in Salamanca, and investigating epidemiologically, something that seems to be now being forgotten, we saw that they were migrant gypsy families from Valencia to Salamanca. We follow and identify them, in a job as practical epidemiology should be: shoe sole. Not office or computer: shoe sole ”.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.