Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) has launched a project to raise awareness among students about road safety, in collaboration with the State Police. The objective is to educate young people to respect the rules and regulations on the road, to protect motorists and vulnerable users. The initiative involves over 200 schools and 12,000 students from the last three years of secondary school.

The activities envisaged in the road safety project include lessons at school on road safety through training meetings with experts and testimonials to raise awareness of bad driving habits such as distraction, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the importance of seat belts and what to do in the event of an accident.

In schools, the project involves the use of personalized tests to be completed individually via smartphone directly in the classroom, with the support of the teacher, so that each student can closely explore the fundamental concepts of road safety. Thanks to the support of the professors, young people will have the opportunity to further explore these themes through interactive workshops and multimedia educational material provided by ASPI.

Educational materials such as booklets, videos and other contents are provided to deepen the knowledge acquired as well as realistic driving simulations to put the knowledge into practice and experience the consequences of incorrect behaviour. The project includes an interactive journey with educational workshops, live events and a contest dedicated to participants which will last until May.

Furthermore, meetings will be scheduled with road safety experts, during which students will have the opportunity to interact with ASPI managers, section directors, law enforcement agencies and the campaign's spokesperson, Ambra Sabatini. Finally, the classes will actively participate in the educational campaign by creating one or more slogans on road safety, which will then be included in the dedicated competition.

The initiative makes use of the collaboration of exceptional testimonials, such as athletes, influencers and personalities from the world of entertainment, who lend their faces to convey messages of responsibility.

Ambra Sabatinithe Italian Paralympic athlete, is one of the ASPI testimonials who tells the young audience about her challenges and her restart.

“I am truly proud to be part of the large Autostrade per l'Italia family and to be an ambassador for this project. I believe that speaking directly in schools and sharing my experience is the most direct and effective way to raise awareness among the new generations on this issue“, the words of Ambra Sabatini. Ambra Sabatini, when he was 17, he lost his left leg in a car accident caused by a car that had crossed into the lane. The accident occurred on July 18, 2019 while she was riding a scooter with her father to go to training.

Despite the tragic experience, Ambra did not give up and found the strength to get back into the game. He began practicing Paralympic athletics and immediately achieved great success. In 2021, at the Tokyo Paralympics, he won two gold medals: in the 100 meter dash and in the 4×100 meter relay. Ambra Sabatini is an example of strength, courage and determination. She is a true testimonial of road safety and a role model for all young people who face difficult challenges. Read the interview.

“Road safety is in our hands. Everyone, especially the youngest, must be aware of the dangers involved in driving and the possible consequences of any incorrect behaviour. Safe driving must become a consolidated practice, it is social responsibility, respect for life. For this reason, projects like this take on an even more important meaning. In addition to the important collaboration with the State Police, it is a priority for us to invest in modern and safe infrastructure, but also in road safety education and good practices behind the wheel. Involving kids in this mission is the right way”, states theChief Executive Officer of Autostrade per l'Italia Roberto Tomasi.

“Road safety is everyone's right. In this sense, as DEKRA, we greatly appreciate the Autostrade per l'Italia project, which will involve over 200 institutes selected in the territories crossed by the ASPI network, with the aim of raising awareness among the new generations of compliance with road safety regulations. We fully support the idea that learning should be a dynamic and engaging experience, and believe that initiatives like this can inspire positive changes starting from younger generations. We are convinced that this project will significantly contribute to the growth and personal development of students, towards a greater culture of road safety. We hope that this model of involvement can be extended nationally, offering as many students as possible the opportunity to access innovative and motivating educational experiences.

The mobility of young people was at the center of the DEKRA Report on road safety, because we believe that they can be key players in sustainability and become ambassadors of safety. The road and social education of the new generations, together with the consolidation of the value system, are the focuses on which the proactive involvement of families, schools, local authorities and automotive companies is necessary. It is also important to support the maturation process of young people driving by making them aware of the risks associated with their lifestyle with the aim of training more responsible users on the roads, also through the promotion of best practices”. He declared it Toni Purcaro, Executive Vice President DEKRA Group and President DEKRA Italyregarding the initiative organized by Aspi to raise awareness among students about road safety.

Autostrade per l'Italia, in close collaboration with the State Policehas been committed to promoting i correct driving behaviors, with particular attention paid to young people. In 2023, it launched the road safety commercial titled “Don't close your eyes. Road safety concerns you too“, with the significant participation of the High Patronage of the President of the Republic for the first time. This commercial saw the collaboration of the actor Giacomo Giorgio and the director Carmine Elia, both known for the successful television series “Mare Fuori”, highly appreciated especially among young people.