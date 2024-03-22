Lesslie Polynesiashook his online community by giving the news that his mother and daughter had been in a car accident. Concern quickly grew among the popular content creator's followers. Faced with her growing concern, Lesslie soon went to her digital platforms to provide an update on the status of your loved ones. Find out in the following note all the details about what happened.

True to her style, the influencer used her Instagram account and tried to reassure her fans about her mother's condition, as well as that of his daughter Alchemy. The news of the incident had generated a wide echo in the community of netizens and demonstrated the strong bond that the influencer has woven with her audience.

What happened to Lesslie Polinesia's mother and daughter?

The accident occurred when A vehicle, driven by a minor still in a school uniform, hit the truck where the mother and daughter traveled Lesslie's daughter. The crash alarmed fans, but Lesslie's quick clarification of the facts helped calm things down. In the story she shared, she seemed somewhat helpless for not having been present.

What did Lesslie Polynesia say about her mother and daughter's accident?

In his statements, Lesslie Polynesia He specified that, despite the initial scare, both his mother and Alquimia, his daughter, did not suffer injuries and were in perfect condition. The influencer too pointed out the irresponsibility of the father of the minor involved in the crash, although she stressed that the situation had been resolved favorably for her and her loved ones.

This was the last update Lesslie Polinesia made. Photo: Instagram Lesslie Polynesia

How are Lesslie Polinesia's mother and daughter feeling after the accident?

Fortunately, the incident was nothing more than a big scare. Lesslie confirmed that her mother and daughter are enjoying a full lifealas without consequences of the accident. This positive outcome has been a relief for the family and for the influencer's more than 9 million followers. “Everything's fine, it could already be resolved. Thank you for caring about us,” Lesslie shared to show her gratitude for the support and concern received.

How old is Lesslie Polinesia's daughter?

Yes ok Lesslie Polynesia She is very secretive about showing her face and private details. his daughter Alchemy, it is known that the youngest is only a few days old, since she was born in February of this year. The birth was documented by the public figure in a video, in which it can be seen that she suffered more than necessary to give birth.

Lesslie Polinesia has been very close with her daughter Alquimia. Photo: Instagram Lesslie Polynesia

Who is Lesslie Polinesia and what is she known for?

Lesslie Polynesia is a prominent figure in the digital world, known for his participation in the channel 'The Polynesians', a project he shares with his brothers. In addition to his success in YoutubeLesslie has participated in various television and digital projects, which consolidates her as an influencer loved and followed by millions.

