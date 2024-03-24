Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/24/2024 – 18:24

Former military police officer Ronnie Lessa stated in a plea bargain statement that Domingos Brazão placed a man undercover in the PSOL to gather information about councilor Marielle Franco.

A counselor at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors, Brazão was arrested this morning and is named by the PF as one of those responsible for the murder in partnership with his brother, federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão, who was also arrested.

In her testimony, Lessa stated that she heard Brazão say that he placed Laerte Silva de Lima, accused of belonging to a militia that operates in Rio, to spy on politicians. Laerte joined the party in 2016, 20 days after the elections.

The statement is in the final report of the Federal Police investigation, which concluded that the Brazão brothers were the ones behind Marielle's murder.

“Ronnie Lessa heard from Domingos Brazão that the infiltrator Laerte had raised that Marielle asked the population not to join new subdivisions located in militia areas”, says the report.

A Brazil Agency contacted the PSOL press office in Rio de Janeiro and is awaiting a response.

Monitoring

The PF report also mentions that Ronnie Lessa, Marielle's confessed whistleblower and executor, also monitored PSOL politicians.

Lessa used a registration consultation website available on the internet to look for information about the daughter of the former councilor and current president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, and about deputy Chico Alencar.

“This is, therefore, relevant evidence that is in line with the collaborator's statements, giving verisimilitude to the statement that there was a long-standing interest in PSOL members, by mentioning that he had carried out surveys on this topic at the request of Macalé [miliciano]in the interest of the Brazão”, the investigators wrote.