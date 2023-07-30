Cobalt used in Marielle’s death was on Praia dos Amores, 2 km from the department that had a delegate arrested in action by the MP

The former military policeman accused of killing the councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL-RJ), Ronnie Lessa, had the habit of parking the silver Cobalt used in the crime on Praia dos Amores, on the Quebra-Mar da Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, about 2.0 km from the 16th Police Station of Civil police. At the time, the unit was commanded by Adriana Belém, arrested accused of involvement with a gambling group.

The information is contained in the award-winning deletion made by former PM Élcio Queiroz to the PF (Federal Police). He confessed to having participated in the crime and pointed out Lessa as the perpetrator of the crime who killed the councilwoman and her driver Anderson Gomes in 2018. Praia dos Amores and the 16th Civil Police Station are approximately 3 minutes away by car.

In one of the excerpts from the deletion, Queiroz said he saw the car for the 1st time in 2017 parked in the Quebra-Mar region. According to him, Lessa and former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correa, known as Suel, were in the vehicle. He also reported that the former PM instructed Suel to keep the silver Cobalt on Praia dos Amores.

“In another, the 2nd time I saw the vehicle was when I was already on the Breakwater and Ronnie (Lessa) told Suel not to leave the car in the same place, so the same thing wouldn’t happen. Then he said: ‘Change the car’. Then I found out that the car would be there on Praia dos Amores. Then, immediately Suel left and went there to change the car”he said.

Queiroz also stated that Sergeant Edimilson Oliveira da Silva, Macalé, and Suel used to leave Praia dos Amores to go monitor Marielle. For this reason, according to him, Ronnie Lessa would have been concerned about a possible location of the crime suspects from the images of the place.

“So, rewinding the images, I could arrive at the image of him, Macalé and Suel getting into the vehicle down there on Praia dos Amores, in those bells they were making. I had that concern, yes.”he said.

Below on the map is the distance between Praia dos Amores and the 16th Civil Police Station:

CALIGULE OPERATION

In May 2022, police chief Adriana Belém was arrested in the Calígula operation by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) after being found with approximately R$ 1.8 million in cash in her apartment in Barra da Tijuca.

According to a complaint by the MP-RJ, Belém is accused of involvement with a criminal group linked to gambling in Rio. The organization would be led by the bicheiro Rogério Andrade and his son Gustavo. Among the 15 denounced was also Ronnie Lessa.

In October, Belém had her arrest revoked by Judge Bruno Monteiro Rulière, from the 1st Specialized Criminal Court in Rio, due to the police officer’s retirement. At the time, he maintained Lessa’s pretrial detention.