The Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, BKA President Holger Münch and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser present the police crime statistics for 2021. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Violent crimes and burglaries cause a lot of anxiety: fewer crimes have recently been registered in these two areas. The situation is different when it comes to online crimes.

Berlin – The crime rate in Germany is decreasing: in 2021, the number of crimes recorded by the police fell for the fifth year in a row. A total of almost 5.05 million cases were registered nationwide.

With a decline of 4.9 percent compared to the previous year, the development this time was even clearer than in 2020, which was also overshadowed by the corona pandemic. In the years 2014 to 2016, the number of cases was over six million.

“We are a very safe country and a strong constitutional state,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). Investing in more staff would have paid off here. Their goal is, among other things, to increase the capacities of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to combat trafficking in depictions of sexual abuse of children and young people.

clearance rate

Here the medium-term trend is positive. Last year, the police cleared up 58.7 percent of all cases. Ten years earlier, the clearance rate was 54.7 percent. However, in the comments on its statistics, the BKA points to a connection with the decline in the number of cases of theft. Because the clear-up rate for this crime is generally low, while it is over 90 percent for stalking or resisting law enforcement officers, for example.

violent crime

The number of registered violent crimes fell significantly compared to the previous year – by 6.8 percent to 164,646 cases. About four out of five violent crimes were solved. There was only a slight increase of 1.5 percent for rape, sexual assault and particularly serious sexual assaults.

knife attacks

Knife attacks are shown in the statistics for the first time. This was suggested by the conference of interior ministers. For the year 2021, a knife was used or used as a threat in 6.6 percent of violent crimes. For the purposes of the statistics, “knife attacks” are all acts in which “an attack with a knife is directly threatened or carried out against a person”. So it’s not enough for a suspect to simply carry a knife with him – for example, concealed in his jacket pocket.

burglaries

The number of reported burglaries was already declining in 2020 due to the lockdown measures and travel restrictions. Last year it fell again – by 27.7 percent to 54,236 cases.

“Millions of people worked mostly from home in the past year. That had a deterrent effect on burglars because the risk of discovery was too high,” says Jörg Asmussen, General Manager of the German Insurance Association (GDV). In addition, the increasing investments by citizens in security technology paid off.

The amount of damage was reduced by a total of 40 million euros to 180 million euros. According to the GDV, the average amount incurred per damage rose from 2,700 euros to 3,100 euros.

crime on the internet

“Overall, we are observing a structural change in crime,” says BKA President Holger Münch. The number of cyber crimes recorded by the police has roughly doubled since 2015. Last year, the police became aware of 146,363 cases – although the reporting rate in this area is low.

child abuse

The police crime statistics for 2021 show an increase in child abuse – by 6.3 percent to 15,507 cases. Even clearer in the trade in depictions of sexual abuse of children (plus 108.8 percent). One reason is the high number of reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in the USA on offenses with a crime scene in Germany.

According to the information, another factor is that children and young people – share child and youth pornographic images in group chats and thus spread them, for example via WhatsApp, Instagram or Snapchat. Sometimes without knowing that this is forbidden.

“The high numbers in the area of ​​trade in depictions of sexual abuse of children are very worrying and show that there is still a great need for action,” says Parliamentary Secretary of the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic.

drugs

According to statistics, the number of recorded drug offenses fell slightly in 2021, by 1.3 percent to 361,048 cases. However, the development varied depending on the drug. Police found increases in heroin, cocaine and crack and LSD, while the number of cases involving cannabis and amphetamines known to the police decreased.

victim

Although fewer crimes were committed last year, the number of victims under the age of 14 increased compared to the previous year. According to statistics, 71,931 children were victims of crime last year. That was 1,825 more young victims than in the previous year. dpa