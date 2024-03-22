While access to basic education grows in the country, less than 49% of these social groups manage to reach the last stage of school

The Pnad Contínua: Education 2023 report, released this Friday (22 March 2024), shows that only 48.3% of the black population in Brazil managed to complete secondary education. According to the survey, the average for whites is 61.8%, while the national average is 54.5%. In the Northeast, the distance from the national parameter is even greater: only 45.6% completed basic education.

The survey is carried out by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) since 2016 and uses data collected in the 2nd quarter (April to June) of each year. High school completion data includes Brazilians aged 25 and over. Here's the complete of the material (PDF – 2MB).

Despite the gap in these groups, the study points to a trend towards inclusion in the education network. In 2022, 47% of black and brown people had completed basic education –index 1.3 percentage points lower than that obtained in 2023.

In the Northeastern States, the previous rate was 44.1%. In 2023, therefore, the region saw an increase of 1.5 percentage points in access to basic education.

The North region, in turn, now has more than half of its population graduating with at least secondary education. In 2023, the rate was 51%, compared to 49.7% in the previous year.

In terms of gender, 56.3% of women have completed secondary education. Between the men, this percentage is 52.4%.

NATIONAL PROPORTION INCREASES

In general, Brazil maintained a growth perspective in access to basic education, which is mandatory in the country. In 2016, it had a rate of 46.2% among those over 25 years old. In 2019, half of the Brazilian population within this age group considered had completed high school. In 2023, the proportion reached 54.5%.

According to the survey, the majority of people who did not complete the basic education stage had incomplete primary education (27.1%). Next, there are those with complete primary education (7.5%), lack of education (6%) and incomplete secondary education (5%).

SCHOOL EVASION

The study also maps the reasons for dropping out and dropping out of school among young people aged 14 to 29. According to IBGE, this age group comprises a broader range of students who did not follow the common basic education curriculum and are behind in their training.

Of these, 9 million left school before completing secondary education. Attendance skyrockets from the age of 16, when students reach working age: 74.5% left school after that age.

Prioritizing work is precisely the main reason for leaving: 41.7% of Brazilians aged 14 to 29 cited the reason. In 2022, the rate was lower and represented 40.2% of abandonments.

Next comes the lack of interest in studying, with 23.5% – a reduction of 1.2 percentage points compared to 2022.