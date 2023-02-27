He hits his wife on the head from behind with a five-kilogram shoemaker’s last, but she manages to flee. Jan’s suicide also fails: he survives.
Less than a year later, Jan is in court for the attempted murder of his wife. Eric Oosterom is a reporter for AD Rotterdams Dagblad and was at the case.
“I saw the woman sitting there beforehand and I thought that must be the victim. Then an old man sat down next to her and at first I thought it was her brother. But it turned out to be the suspect,” he says. The two are now together again, says Eric: ,,She also thought that was very logical: ‘Of course I will sleep next to him again.”
This is the latest episode of the podcast series De Zaak X.
