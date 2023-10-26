From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/26/2023 – 8:02

A Black Friday takes place on November 24th, and the expected sales event offers a unique opportunity forplow you retailers increase your sales ecacquire new customers. However, The As the popularity of the date grows, so do you risks of scams It is misleading practices that may harm the reputation of brands.

Around 36% of professionals in the retail sector reported that 2022 was characterized by an increase in fraud attacks in Brazil, according to information from Retail Report 2023. According to Eduardo Daghum, CEO It is founder from the Horus Group, retailers are taking measures for take precaution It is maintain integrity during this frenzied bidding season. The expert also listed you main scams for stay tuned The fraud prevention. Check out:

Credit card scam

The scam involves the unauthorized use of third-party credit card details for fraudulent purchases or transactions. In this case, when the real owner of the card identifies the fraudulent purchase, he ends up asking for the money back, causing inconvenience. for the shopkeeper.

Its prevention includes strict verification of customer data It is validation from the sale with credit card administrators, two-step authentication It is Constant monitoring can also help in this process.

“The use of fraud detection solutions is capable of identifying patterns It is suspicious behaviors. Additionally, maintain a clear privacy policy that explains as you customer data is collected, used It is protected, is essential”, explains the specialist.

Chargeback

Although chargeback is a protection for you consumers, can also be abused by malicious people for obtain products or servicesyou free of charge, resulting in losses for you retailers.

Chargeback is the resource used when the cardholder disputes a transaction directly with the card issuer, either because they do not recognize the transaction or believe they were charged incorrectly. The card issuer investigates the dispute It isif it considers the reason to be valid, it reverses the transaction, returning the amount to the cardholder.

“ For protect yourself, you Retailers must keep detailed records of their sales, use traceable delivery methods, which require signatures upon delivery, thus enabling proof from the delivery to the recipient. This way it is possible to reduce the likelihood of chargebacks”, explains Daghum.

Account takeover

In that case, you scammers hack an existing account It is take ownership of their identity It is of your information for make fraudulent purchases. This practice has become popular It is becomes challenging for be detected, as it requires the use of advanced techniques for not go unnoticed.

“Strengthening the authentication process, updating data confirmation systems, analyzing customer purchase history It is digital identity verification It is of biometrics tools are essential practices for prevent yourself from this type of fraudulent operation It is guarantee the integrity of your business”, he concludes.

Keep an eye on prices

During BF, it is important to always be wary of very low prices, in addition to being careful with fake websites and profiles identical to those of big brands and stores, a scam called “phishing-as-a-service”. It is also essential to pay attention to websites whose addresses may contain typing errors, such as duplicate letters, missing letters, typos, the so-called “typosquatting”.

“If the consumer has received a product and is suspicious of its authenticity, they can make use of their right to repentance and return the merchandise”, warns David Rodrigues, a lawyer specializing in anti-piracy actions at Montaury Pimenta, Machado & Vieira. de Mello.

The lawyer also advises that consumers should be careful when making payments via bank slip, checking whether the “recipient” data matches those of the company or business group from whom they are purchasing the product. Another tip is to be careful when accessing offers received via email or WhatsApp, checking whether the sender is actually from the company they claim to be.

The Procon-SP Foundation recommends that consumers consult the “Avoid these Sites” list at this link below, which are sites that Procon does not recommend that consumers make purchases from. See the list here.