Brinks Transport Rijssen tries to lure new drivers by offering them a substantial bonus. If they sign with this family business for a year, this extra can amount to no less than 2500 euros.











Tineke Brinks, the wife of general manager Harmen Brinks and responsible for human resources at this transport company, indicates that the traditional ways of recruiting staff do not bear much fruit. That is why a major recruitment campaign has now been devised, which should generate at least ten new drivers. According to her, that number is absolutely necessary because of the expected growth of the company and should prevent Brinks Transport from having to say no to customers in the future.

sixth generation

“We are a family business that will be 160 years old in 2022. Harmen is already the sixth generation at the helm of Brinks Transport. He is mainly the practical man, I prefer the theory and we complement each other perfectly as a couple. We currently have 260 permanent employees, of which approximately 70 are drivers. That is now a good occupation and fortunately we have little turnover in our workforce. At Brinks Transport it is therefore a matter of knowing us. We will soon need extra people to continue doing what we want to do. And that is delivering goods at the right time, right place, in the best way and at a reasonable price,” emphasizes Tineke Brinks.



We will soon need at least ten extra drivers to continue doing what we like, which is transporting goods Tineke Brinks, director Brinks Transport Rijssen

The company will hold an ‘application morning’ on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, where potential employees can get to know the company without any obligation and soak up the atmosphere there. Brinks Transport transports all kinds of furniture, especially for kitchens, bathrooms and gardens, throughout the Netherlands and, if desired, throughout Europe. “We go as far as the customer wants,” laughs Tineke. If a driver commits to Brinks Transport for a year, he or she will be paid the bonus of 2,500 euros in three steps. Colleagues who help Brinks find a suitable driver can look forward to 1000 euros.

But according to Tineke there is even more: “Our company has its own training program and pays the costs of the driver’s diploma. This bonus does not apply to them, because we invest in their training. MBO students are also offered a suitable learning trajectory, so that they can gain work experience with us while they still go to school one day a week.”



