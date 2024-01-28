Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/28/2024 – 10:33

Present in more than 3 thousand municipalities and benefiting 140 million Brazilians, 5G technology faces an obstacle to expansion. The lack of updated legislation prevents the installation of the necessary infrastructure to improve the signal.

According to a survey by Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, only 399 of Brazilian municipalities (7.16% of the total) updated local antenna laws to 5G technology. The problem even affects large cities. Four capitals – Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Natal and Recife – have not adapted their telecommunications legislation to 5G, although they have this type of signal.

Among the cities in the interior and metropolitan regions with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, eight do not have adequate legislation for 5G: Aparecida de Goiânia, Campinas, Contagem, Guarulhos, Nova Iguaçu, São Gonçalo, Serra and Vila Velha.

The survey analyzed both the cities that adhered to local laws to the General Antenna Law (LGA) and the municipalities that adapted to this legislation, but have not yet adapted the standard to the installation of telecommunications infrastructure.

As for municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, Conexis Brasil Digital reported that 12 have laws suitable for 5G and six have updated their legislation to the General Antenna Law, but still need to adapt the law for the installation of infrastructure.

In cities between 200,000 and 500,000 inhabitants, the situation worsens. Of the 101 municipalities in this category, 53 have not adapted their laws to the LGA, 15 have updated, but need to review the legislation and 33 have laws prepared for 5G.

Even with the delay, there was progress. The total number of municipalities that adapted local laws to the LGA jumped from 347 in 2022 to 573 last year, an increase of 65%. Of this total, however, 174 locations need to adapt their legislation to 5G technology.

Potential

According to Conexis Brasil, which manages the Conecte 5G project, the existence of municipal laws that facilitate the installation of antennas, with clear rules and agile licensing, results in attracting investments, by offering more legal security for operators. Unlike 3G and 4G technologies, the 5G signal does not require the installation of towers, with the antennas being able to be installed on the top of buildings and interfering little with the urban landscape.

Despite legislative obstacles, 5G coverage in Brazil exceeds the goals established by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Currently, the technology is available in all cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants and in most municipalities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants. The original 5G notice stipulated the universalization of 5G in cities with more than 500 thousand residents by July 2025 and in locations with more than 200 thousand inhabitants by July 2026.

Even with exceeding the target, Conexis Brasil informs that the delay reduces the potential of 5G technology. This is because the digitalization of the economy will require more antennas than the current network. In capitals that have not adapted legislation, operators face problems installing the necessary infrastructure.