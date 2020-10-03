Less than three days, less than 72 hours, to end a summer market as rare as the current one that will end on October 5. And not only for the duration of it, but for the large number of players who have left Real Valladolid. With the transfers of El Hacen and Chris Ramos to Lugo, 13 players have come out. 11 of them on loan. Once the exit operation is almost closed, the club and Moyano work on the possible departure of the captain, the sports management works to incorporate, at least, a midfielder and a winger, without forgetting the issue of the forward.

The leading candidate for midfield is Roque Mesa. The club has an agreement with the Canary Islands, but the problem is that it has not yet terminated its contract with Sevilla, a club with which it ends in June 2021. The normal thing is that the island footballer arrives in Zorrilla in the next few days, but the market begins to move and the player could have more offers, just as the club could see other signing possibilities for that area of ​​the field where, by the way, Míchel Herrero has his future in the air.

The issue of the extreme is hot. The Blanquivioleta sports management tries to comply with the request of the technician signing a left winger, preferably left-handed. The problem is that there are not many and less available. In Seville they have no intention of Bryan gil come out, either Alex White seems to have an easy exit from Valencia, while the option of Hernani He does not finish convincing in the Blanquivioleta club, despite being left-handed, although used to playing on the right. That is why the club could open the range and point to other extremes, even if they are right-handed and that’s where it comes in. Samuel Grandsir, from Monaco, which according to French publications would be close to signing for Real Valladolid on loan. He is a right-handed winger, but he also plays on the left, he is 24 years old and was international with France’s U21, although he also has Senegalese nationality. In Spain, not only is Real Valladolid interested, but at least Espanyol and Cádiz have been interested in him.

By last, the issue of the lead seems stopped. The club has bet on Budimir, with whom it has an agreement, but the high claims of Mallorca keep the Croatian, for the moment, away from Valladolid, although until Monday night everything can happen. The good start of Weissman and Marcos André in the League, plus Guardiola’s contribution in recent seasons, leaves the club calm that if it did not manage to carry out the Croatian’s operation, it would not go crazy to make another point.