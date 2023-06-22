Less than 7% of hotels in Egypt, where holidays are sold by Russian tour operators, are equipped with protective “shark” nets in bathing areas, Izvestia found out. They are available in only 20 out of more than 300 hotels in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. This was reported to Izvestia by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the data of the tour operator Tez Tour.

The company itself explained that they work with all popular hotels in Egyptian resorts.

The travel service Sletat.ru also agreed with the assessment. The press service of the company told Izvestia that according to their data on Hurghada, the share of hotels with security nets does not exceed 10%.

“Installing shark nets for Egypt is quite a difficult process, because there are piers for yachts and environmental restrictions. But the most popular accommodations, as a rule, have them, ”they explained.

It is the nets that today are the most effective method of protection against sharks, Irina Meintser, head of the Moskvarium biological service, admitted in an interview with Izvestia. Other methods – satellite beacons or ultrasonic repellers, according to her, are ineffective.

Earlier in Egyptian Hurghada, a Russian born in 1999 died due to a shark attack. The incident happened on the beach at the Dream Beach hotel. All beaches in Hurghada were temporarily closed for swimming. The incident led to a short-term drop in demand for tours to the country.

