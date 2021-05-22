Will PSOE and Unidos Podemos arrive together at the end of the legislature? Opinions on the future of the government coalition are divided. 48% of citizens believe that they will be able to exhaust the mandate and 40% bet on the rupture. The firmness with which the President of the Government and his ministers assure that there will be no general elections until the end of 2023 or January 2024, has not just caught on, not even among his voters, although the purple ones are the most optimistic.

They say confidence is a state of mind and the GAD3 poll for this newspaper seems to confirm this. Among the voters of the governing parties is the majority faith in reaching the end. Among those of the opposition, quite the opposite. The followers of Pablo Casado and Santiago Abascal are grown after the elections in the Community of Madrid on May 4 – the poll was carried out between May 12 and 18 – and it is difficult to discern if they confuse their wishes to vote as soon as possible in Some generals or really believe that the government coalition is fragile and will not be able to preserve its society until 2023. 57% of the voters of the PP predict a rupture between the PSOE and United We Can, a prediction that rises to 63% in the Vox parish .

The bankruptcy of the coalition is one of the objectives of Casado, who calls on Pedro Sánchez as soon as he can to break with his minority partner. Either because of its critical position towards the monarchy, because of its support for the Catalan sovereign process or because of the defense of the right to self-determination of Western Sahara. The leader of the PP trusts a good part of his electoral expectations to a quick convocation of the general elections to capitalize on the tailwind of the Madrid elections, and believes that the shortest path is the liquidation of the government alliance.

But the conservative electorate is not the only one who believes there will be a rupture. 41% of the supporters of Más País and 39% of those of Ciudadanos also consider that the two partners have their days numbered. Even one in five PSOE supporters sees little future for the coalition. It is also a widespread opinion among the nationalist and independence allies. 19% of the voters of Esquerra Republicana, Junts, the CUP, PNV, Bildu, Coalición Canaria and BNG do not see socialists and purple together for two more years. Only those of United We can trust. 90% affirm that the alliance will reach the end of the mandate by 8% that do not believe it.

Upside in the valuation



Since the Madrid elections there has also been a shift in the assessment of the leaders, a classification that in the last two years has been led by the Prime Minister, but now led by the head of the opposition. The GAD3 survey collects that citizens give Casado an average rating of 4.1 on a scale of zero to ten. Score that also receives Yolanda Díaz, visible head of United We Can in the Government after the withdrawal of Pablo Iglesias. Sánchez falls to third position with 3.8, the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, is next with 3.6. Inés Arrimadas closes the table, with 3.2, which follows a similar trajectory to that of Ciudadanos and goes from being one of the highest rated political leaders to one of the worst scored, and Abascal is the red lantern with 3.1.

This examination shows that, within the general suspense, the assessment of the head of the opposition by voters on the left is more benevolent than the other way around. Socialist followers give a 3.5 to Casado, those of Más País, 3.4, and those of Podemos, 2.6. On the other hand, PP supporters value the Prime Minister with a 2, Errejón 2.1 and Díaz 2.6.

Another striking fact of this evaluation is that the leader of the PSOE enjoys more prestige among the purple parish, which rates him with 6.7, than in his, 6.4. Even Errejón is better valued in United We Can, it receives a 6, than in More Country, 5.9.

* Universe: general population over 18 years of age with the right to vote. National scope. Quotas: by sex, age and geographical area according to the distribution of the electoral roll. Information collection procedure: Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI), to landlines and mobile phones. Sample size: 1,202 interviews, 617 to landlines and 585 to mobile. Sampling error: ± 2.9% (n = 1,202), for a confidence level of 95.5% (two sigmas) and in the most unfavorable hypothesis of P = Q = 0.5 in the assumption of simple random sampling. Duration of the interview: 3-4 minutes. Fieldwork dates: May 12–18.