Government says abstention rate was 52%, within expectations; Unified Competition answer sheet released on Tuesday (20.Aug)

Of the total of 2.1 million subscribers to CNU (Unified National Competition), 1 million took the tests this Sunday (Aug 18, 2024). The estimate was released by Minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation in Public Services) this evening.

According to the minister, the abstention rate was no different from what the government expected. The data is not yet fully consolidated, but the percentage was around 52% or 53%.

“Our estimate is that it will be very close to 1 million people who actually took the test today, which […] It is within our expectations compared to other public tenders of this magnitude”he told reporters in Brasilia.

Asked if there was a breakdown of abstention by state, Dweck responded that the Federal District had the lowest percentage of absences. She did not want to provide details on the numbers.

The DF is the 3rd state with the most subscribers in CNU. Brasília accounts for 10.3% of the people who applied to take the test this Sunday. The federal capital is known for having so-called “concurseiros”, people who dedicate themselves to passing public exams and securing a position in the civil service.

Ceará had the highest level of abstention, according to Dweck. The minister also stated that there was no breakdown by region.

“I have a partial breakdown. But I can only say that the lowest abstention rate was here in the Federal District and the highest was in Ceará. We will later release this number with a balance sheet.”said the minister.

BY THEMATIC BLOCK

Esther Dweck stated that thematic block 8 of the Enem exams had the highest abstention rate. The group is the only one that does not require higher education, but only secondary education. The numbers were also not detailed.

The other 7 blocks had a lower than average absence rate. According to the minister, the percentages were “very close”.

INTEROCCURRENCES

According to the minister, theapproximately 0.2% of the rooms used for the exam had some type of incident during the application of the tests.

“There was a power outage, but it was recovered. No room was unable to have a test due to a power outage. There was one or two cases where the deadline had to be extended a little for the period that was left.”he declared.

Dweck mentioned 1 case of delay because of a person who did “riot” but it was removed without damage. He did not specify where it was.

The minister was asked what would be done in the case of those who eventually paid the competition fee but did not have their name on the application list. She responded that the case would be resolved. “It wasn’t on our radar. At least, it wasn’t on mine.”he declared.

Dweck stated that candidates who left the test with the question booklet were disqualified, as stipulated in the notice.

The previous percentage of people eliminated for any reason was low, 0.05%.

THE COMPETITION

The exams were held in two shifts, in the morning and in the afternoon. The next step in the CNU calendar is the publication of the answer sheets, which should be done on Tuesday (20th August).

The final grade will only be released in November, as shown in the schedule below:

Initially, the competition was supposed to be held in May, but it was postponed due to the rains in Rio Grande do Sul. The government had not prepared for a public calamity situation and it was necessary to change the date throughout the country.

There are signs that there may be a new CNU in 2025. According to Minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation in Public Services), a final decision on whether it will be carried out depends on the results of the test in 2024.

read more: