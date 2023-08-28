Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 7:05 am

Presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, underwent heart transplant surgery this Sunday, 27, at Albert Einstein Hospital, after being “prioritized in the waiting list due to his very serious health condition”. Hospitalized since the 5th to treat heart failure, his medical team started to recommend surgery on the 20th. The total period between hospitalization and the transplant was 22 days. In São Paulo, the waiting time for a transplant is officially 1 to 3 months – but it can be reduced due to urgency.

There were, however, reactions on social networks, criticizing the speed of the process. João Silva, son of the presenter, used Instagram to express himself, reposting a story posted by his friend Enzo Celulari, in which he highlighted “Informem-se Antes Judgment” and the link to a series of tweets by a doctor from Minas Gerais, asking so that “they do not make irresponsible conclusions or accusations of ‘cutting’ queues or vested interests”.

According to the Ministry of Health, between August 19 and 26, 13 heart transplants were performed in the country, 7 in São Paulo. “He (Faustão) received a heart after verifying the necessary compatibility for the procedure, as well as the other seven transplanted”, says the official note.

ACCEPT, AFTER REFUSE

According to the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Sunday the Transplantation Center had an offer of a heart. “The computerized transplant management system brought in 12 patients who met the requirements. Of these, four were prioritized, with the patient (Faustão) occupying the second position in this selection. The transplant team of the patient who occupied the first position decided to refuse the organ and, therefore, the offer went to the second patient in the selection.”

According to the medical bulletin published by Albert Einstein, the surgery took place in the early afternoon of yesterday and lasted 2:30 am. The procedure was successfully performed. Faustão will remain in the ICU to monitor the adaptation of the organ and to control rejection.

EXPERT’S VISION

A deadline of less than 30 days for a heart transplant is not uncommon, according to experts. “This with the severity criteria that we have today. This year, 60 patients in Brazil received the organ with less than a month of waiting list”, says Gustavo Fernandes Ferreira, president of the Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation (ABTO) and director of the transplant program at Santa Casa.

It is the same vision of Paulo Pêgo Fernandes, professor of thoracic surgery at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and chairman of the board of ABTO. (The deadline) is not surprising. It’s not routine, but we’ve had cases even faster.”

There are different priority categories, according to the patient’s health status. The one who needs mechanical assistance for the functioning of the heart with the device known as Ecmo – an extracorporeal machine that provides support for the cardiac system – is the first in line. Then come those who need intra-aortic balloons, which help pump blood into the body. Then the patients who are in the ICU, with intravenous medications. Finally, those who receive treatment in the ward. When the recipient is undergoing home outpatient treatment, the chronological order of the queue is valid and the wait reaches a few months.

CRITERIA

For heart transplantation, technical criteria are considered, such as blood typing, weight and height compatibility, and genetics. The size of the organ is also important. “In a priority patient, the average is 40 days, but it depends on all these factors”, says Pêgo.

According to the Ministry of Health, the list for transplants is unique and applies both to patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) and to those in the private network. When the technical criteria are similar, the chronological order of registration, that is, the order of arrival, works as a tiebreaker. Patients in critical condition are treated with priority, due to their clinical condition.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.