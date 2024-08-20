Research by the MaisMei platform shows that the greatest demand concerns tax declarations (53.22%)

Only 17% of MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) use accounting services, according to a survey by the platform MoreMei. Tax declaration (53.22%) and issuing invoices (22.63%) are among the most demanded tasks.

THE head accounting of MaisMei, Kályta Caetanosays that the scenario is worrying from the point of view of small business finances. Among the microentrepreneurs who use the services, 66% of them only do so when necessary.

“We know that the MEI tax regime was designed to be more accessible in terms of costs and bureaucratic tasks. However, it is more prudent to have the help of a professional to evaluate aspects such as average monthly revenue and not exceed the annual ceiling [atualmente em R$ 81.000]”he explains.

Although less in demand, financial planning (5.71%) and business tips (8.62%) also appear on the task list.

According to Caetano, an accounting analysis can help improve business growth strategies. She cites the emergency reserve as an example and the social security benefits of the MEI.

According to the executive, few entrepreneurs are aware of these benefits.