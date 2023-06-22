A series of sounds detected in the sea gave reason for hope on Wednesday to find the victims alive. five crew members of the submersible disappeared on Sunday in Atlantic waters when it was going to see the remains of the Titanic.

Communication with the Titan submersible, 6.5 meters long and owned by the OceanGate company, was lost five days ago, just two hours after the ship began its descent towards the remains of the mythical ocean liner Titanic, located almost 4,000 meters deep and about 600 kilometers from Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic.

So far, the theories speak that the ship could have suffered an electrical or communications problem. There is also talk that the pressure hull could present damage.

But the priority of the authorities is the search for the five occupants of the submersible, so the rescuers worked this Wednesday with the pressure of time against them. Submersible only has 14-16 hours of emergency oxygen left and, according to estimates, he would only have oxygen until 6 in the morning this Thursday.

As if that were not enough, if the ship remains for a long time at the bottom of the sea, the crew faces very low temperatures with cold just above freezing and the possibility of developing hypothermia.

They are the five passengers of the Titan submersible.

To this is added that travelers have “limited rations” of food and the fact that boarding this ship already implies accepting certain inconveniences, like there are no seats and you have to accommodate yourself in a certain way inside the 670-centimeter-long cylinder.

That’s why, Hopes were lit this Wednesday when rescue teams detected “underwater noises” in the area of ​​​​the disappearance. As soon as those sounds were detected, the rescue workers transferred the operations of ROV vehicles, a kind of underwater drones that are controlled remotely, to the area where the noises were heard to explore their origin.

Although that search has so far returned negative results, ROVs continue to explore the area, although Carl Hartsfield, head of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said it is very difficult to discern the origin of these noises because the ocean is a place “Too complex”.

For now, The search operation extends every hour and troops and resources from the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom are already added with the goal of rescuing 100 percent of the ship’s passengers alive.

US Coast Guard photo shows the Bahamian research vessel "Deep Energy" during a search for the Titan submersible.

The search fleet is also expanding more and more. To the aquatic robots that track the noises in the sea are added five other ships participating in the search in an area of ​​20,000 square kilometers, approximately the size of El Salvador, at a depth of almost four kilometers, while from the air planes fly across the sky in search of any sign.

In the area, for example, several C-130 planes are moving along the surface of the sea trying to make visual and radar contact. Also Canadian P-3 maritime patrol planes that have deployed sonar buoys to try to pick up sounds from the ocean surface.

The Royal Canadian Navy, for its part, sent a ship with a hyperbaric chamber on board, used to treat people involved in diving accidents, and experts in medical assistance for passengers.

It is an extremely complex operation due to the remoteness of the place

“This is an extremely complex operation due to the remoteness of the place and the coordination between multiple agencies and countries,” acknowledged this Wednesday the spokesman for the US Coast Guard, Captain Jamie Frederick, who stressed that “the unified team is working without rest to bring all available means and knowledge as quickly as possible.

On board the Titan were the British millionaire Hamish Harding, president of the Action Aviation company; the Pakistani Shahzada Dawood, vice president of Engro, and his son Suleman; the French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the submersible and which charged $250,000 per trip.

OceanGate Expeditions Titan Submersible.

The dangers of the boat were already known to the passengers. Mike Reiss, a television writer who visited the Titanic in 2022, recounted thatbefore boarding the ship, “they sign a document and on the first page death is mentioned three times.”

OceanGate’s management team is also being targeted after a report on the ship’s safety deficiencies came to light. Former OceanGate Expeditions director of marine operations David Lochridge, fired for questioning the Titan’s safety, cited in a 2018 lawsuit the risks of the submersible’s “experimental design.”

