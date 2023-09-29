The houses that home seekers can visit on Open House Day on Saturday are relatively expensive, have been for sale for a relatively long time – and there are few of them. With just under 11,000 participating houses, of the almost 74,000 listed on Funda, the percentage of open houses shortly before the big day is lower than ever, according to an analysis of figures that real estate club NVM has shared with this site.

#homes #participate #Open #House #Day #expensive #houses #sale #long #time