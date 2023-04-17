Less than 10% of the deputies and senators have reported throughout 2022 on the meetings they have held, or could hold, with lobbies or interest groups in the Cortes Generales, despite the fact that they have an obligation to do so. Of the remaining 90% it is not possible to know if they have held any meeting of this type because they have not communicated it. This is confirmed by the annual report that is responsible for monitoring the degree of compliance by elected officials with the Code of Good Conduct. This text obliges parliamentarians in its article 6.2 to “make public their institutional agenda in the corresponding Transparency Portal, including in any case the meetings held with the representatives of any entity that has the status of interest group.” The report collects data from January 1 to December 31, 2022, two months before the outbreak known as mediator case which led to the resignation of the socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, nicknamed Tito Berni, alleged ringleader of a plot that would have operated from his office in Congress.

According to the Code of Ethics, an interest group is “those natural or legal persons or entities without legal personality” that communicate either directly or indirectly with public or elected officials to pressure “in favor of private, public, individual or groups, trying to modify or influence issues related to the elaboration or modification of legislative initiatives”. The text makes a broad definition of lobby since in Spain there is still no specific legislation that regulates this matter. The attempts of the parliamentary groups have not borne fruit so far, so the reform of the relationship of the deputies with the interest groups has been in the drawer for 21 months due to lack of understanding.

More information

The report, carried out by the Interests Office of the Cortes Generales and ratified by both the Board of Congress and the Senate, confirms that the majority of elected officials only make public the meetings concerning their parliamentary activity (full meetings, committees, subcommittees, presentations, table, spokespersons meeting…), but not the meetings that they have held or could hold with lobbies. In its recommendations section, warns that this fact is “a clear point of improvement” and reminds congressmen that they are obliged to do so.

The Code of Good Conduct was approved on October 1, 2020 unanimously by all parties represented in the Senate and Congress, except Vox, which voted against. It obliges deputies and senators to abide by a series of rules so that their activities are more transparent and can be controlled. In addition to the obligation to publish their daily agendas, parliamentarians must report their economic situation.

In this regard, the report notes that “2022 has been a good year in general terms” since all the deputies and senators have complied with the requirement to make their economic, financial and patrimonial situation public – only one parliamentarian and one senator have not fulfilled this mandate because they have taken office at the end of 2022.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

However, also in this section, it is recommended that parliamentarians “be as precise as possible” regarding the donations, gifts, gifts, trips and invitations they receive in the exercise of their position. It also invites their honorable members to “avoid standard responses” and “generic responses written in advance” in their declarations of economic interests. The report insists that it be as clear as possible regarding the labor activity of the deputies five years before they were elected, one of the innovations that the Code included when it was approved in 2020 with the aim of exercising a better Control over potential conflicts of interest.

The report also highlights that in 2022 there has been no knowledge or information of possible infractions “beyond” the complaint by the Socialist Group in the Senate regarding the senator and mayoress of Marbella (Málaga), the popular Ángeles Muñoz, which has led to the opening of a specific procedure by the Commission of Incompatibilities of the Upper House. This body must determine if Muñoz correctly complied with the established norms or, as the PSOE maintains, hid part of her assets from the institution.