Contracting the virus after having passed the disease in a serious way is possible, but these are very limited cases and, above all, related to other risk factors such as smoking or suffering from asthma. An American study published in the last hours in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases has revealed that less than 1% of people who were infected with the virus were infected again in the following four months.

The research, carried out by specialists from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, has been based on a review of the chaos of 9,119 North American patients who ended up being admitted to centers in the United States given the severity of their ailment. Their studies have concluded that only 63 of them, 0.7% of all monitored patients, contracted COVID-19 for a second in the 116 days following the original infection. Of them, two ended up dying this second time.

“Our analysis also found that asthma and nicotine dependence were associated with reinfection. However, there was a significantly lower rate of pneumonia, heart failure, and acute kidney injury seen with reinfection compared to primary infection,” he explained. study principal investigator Adnan I. Qureshi.

In addition, the researchers themselves have hinted that the social and racial differences of the patients have also made a difference, to the point that infections “categorized as non-white” have been shown to have a higher risk of reinfection than white patients.

Be that as it may, the study authors have concluded in their conclusions that “reinfection by coronavirus after an initial case is possible” and that “the duration of immunity provided by an initial infection is not completely clear.”