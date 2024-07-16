Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 19:10

Only 45 of the 5,568 cities that held municipal elections in 2020 have more women than men in their chambers, according to a survey by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The number represents less than 1% of the municipalities that participated in that election.

Seven out of ten cities where there is a female majority in the Legislature have a population of less than 15,000 people, according to the latest Census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Only Araras, in the interior of São Paulo, has more than 100,000 inhabitants. In the city, there are six women among the 11 seats in the City Council.

The municipalities where female councilors are a minority – between 20% and 30% of seats in the legislative houses – total 1,384. In other words, 24.85% of all Brazilian municipalities.

Hannah Maruci, a PhD in Political Science from the University of São Paulo (USP), told the TSE that female representation is greater in smaller cities because it is “cheaper” to win an election in the countryside. “Small cities are where women have the opportunity to campaign with less money. In larger cities, inequality of resources is a significant barrier for women,” she said.

According to the expert, women receive far fewer resources to support their candidacies than men. The situation worsens when gender quota laws are not complied with.

Of the entire national electorate, women represent 53% of those eligible to vote. In addition, they are the ones who turn out the most. In the last general election alone, in 2022, the turnout rate for women was 80%, while for men it was 78%.