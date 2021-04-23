Just a few hours ago CD Projekt published its most recent tax report, which reported on the spectacular sales of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, despite the controversy that has surrounded this latest RPG. At the time, the Polish company started a return process so that all those who were not satisfied with the game could get a full refund. However, it has now been known that less than 1% of players returned their copy of Cyberpunk 2077, as can be extracted from the data provided by the European corporation.
CD Projekt ensures that a total of 30,000 copies of the 13.7 million-unit video game that were sold before the end of 2020. These figures represent a 0.22% return rate, which indicates that the vast majority of users were satisfied with the title or simply did not want or did not feel like starting a refund process. These returns have cost CD Projekt RED $ 2.23 million, although the figure is much higher if we take into account factors such as refunds made to stores around the world and the projection of future sales and returns.
CD Projekt RED Shares Impressive Cyberpunk 2077 Sales
Those responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 estimate that the losses in this regard will be of $ 51.2 million. However, all of the sales so far (and all those to come) have already more than mitigated expenses as a result of the rebate program. Meanwhile in the Polish studio they are confident of being able Reverse the situation initial of his last great video game and end up turning it into a work of which he can be proud. The next-gen patch is scheduled to release sometime this year.
