Diversify the portfolio so as not to lose prestige. Coca-Cola got the message from millennials and parents looking for healthier eating habits for their children. Faced with the halving in the consumption of soft drinks and sugary drinks in Brazil, she reformulated the product line to not see the gas evaporate. The strategy includes the launch of juices, waters, teas and even alcoholic beverages, in addition to the discontinuation of some brands, but without ever taking the focus off its flagship. For this purpose, the banner is already making the latest novelty available on the national market: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a limited-edition, sugar-free soft drink with a “pixel taste”, whatever that means.

In a way, it won’t be for flavor the way out to move the brand that made 130 years in January. The strategy is based on generating ‘scarcity’ — limited editions — combined with experiences. Byte is the company’s first product born in the metaverse. After all, a sample was already displayed on a new island — called Pixel Point — in the virtual world of the Fortnite video game. “Just as pixels enable digital connection, Coca-Cola Byte allows people to come together to share moments,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca-Cola.

Upon accessing Pixel Point, gamers can experience a series of four sense-inspired games. The fun extends to the real world. Consumers who buy Byte can play an augmented reality game by scanning the pixelated label with their cell phone. The time it takes the player to complete the challenge is recorded on a virtual scoreboard that can be shared on social networks. Will I need to drink soda? It’s not in the rules.

Byte is the second release from Coca-Cola Creations. In February, the American giant’s innovation division had already shaken the world market by introducing Starlight, a reddish and limited version of the soda with a “space-inspired” taste.

The strategy of attracting younger people to its product portfolio is justified. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, between 2007 and 2018 there was a 53% drop in regular consumption of soft drinks and sugary drinks in Brazil. The sector’s concern was such that, still in 2018, the Brazilian Association of Soft Drinks and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Abir), which brings together 60 manufacturers (including Coca-Cola), signed a voluntary protocol with the federal government committing to to reduce the sugars in their products. The agreement provides for a decrease of 144 thousand tons until this year in items such as soft drinks, juices, nectars, among other categories of beverages and food.

Measurement is essential. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that, annually, the consumption of sugary drinks in Brazil is responsible for causing excess weight in more than 700 thousand children, in addition to 2 million adults. The entity recommends the intake, on average, of 25 grams of sugar a day – a can of soda has, on average, 35 grams.

EXAMPLE Coca-Cola’s decision to offer more natural products is in line with other global giants, such as competitors Burger King and McDonald’s. BK started the revamp for its classic Whopper sandwich before expanding to the rest of the portfolio. At McDonald’s, artificial colors and flavorings were eliminated from the main ingredients. The company replaced part of the additives with options of natural origin.

Coca-Cola’s initiatives have proved successful. At least that’s what the financial results for last year indicate. Total revenue reached US$ 38.6 billion, 17% higher than the same period in 2020 and 3.7% higher than in 2019. Net income reached US$ 9.7 billion, 26% up year-on-year with 2020 and 8.7% better than in 2019. Sales grew in all quarters of 2021, compared to the same pre-pandemic periods (2019). A demonstration that, regardless of the real or virtual world, what Coke doesn’t want is to run out of gas.