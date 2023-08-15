Despite the fact that in the Doha agreement the Taliban promised to respect human rights after the withdrawal of US troops, the return to power of fundamentalists two years ago spelled the end of the gains made by women in the past two decades.

From banning access to education to the most recent move to order the dismissal of those who do not wear the veil at work, the Taliban have imposed a plethora of restrictions that violate the rights of women during the crisis. humanitarian and economic situation of the population is aggravated by the lack of support from the international community.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan commemorates this Tuesday, declared a holiday, the second anniversary of its return to power with various celebrations and a statement that praises its return to the front of the country.

“The conquest of Kabul proved once again that no one can control the proud nation of Afghanistan” and “no invader will be allowed to threaten the independence and freedom” of the country, Taliban authorities said in a statement.

What is the balance of these two years? These are the keys to this anniversary.

Women the most affected

The rise of the Taliban was accompanied by the first ban on women: secondary education. Afghanistan is, to this day, the only country in the world that prohibits female education.

The veto on education was extended last December to universities and higher institutions. Added to this measure was the ban on praying in mosques, studying in private institutions, and conducting religious studies in mosques.

In addition to education, women cannot work in NGOs, or in beauty salons, or go out with their faces uncovered for no reason, or make long journeys without the accompaniment of a male relative.

Behind these and other restrictions, such as prohibiting women and girls from visiting amusement parks or practicing athletic sports, there is the all-powerful Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which replaces the Ministry of Women established by the deposed government.

“The prohibition of education, work and public movement means that we are living in prison,” Ghotay, a 22-year-old former university student, told EFE.

Institutions that are not very inclusive and do not have women

Women are also not represented in the government of the fundamentalists, which also stripped them of the institutions, except for some functions, such as passport controls, airports and hospitals.

Women represented 37% of the Afghan Parliament and between 28 and 30% of government civil service positions before the Taliban took Kabul, according to several official reports.

Despite the fact that the Taliban promised an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Today there are only a few representatives of non-Pashtun ethnic groups -the majority of the Taliban- or other minorities, and no women in Afghan institutions.

poverty worsened

The ban on working in NGOs, as well as in beauty salons, affected thousands of female-headed families who relied on their income to survive in poverty-stricken Afghanistan.

“Women and girls have not only lost all the gains of 20 years, but their personal lives are under tremendous pressure,” rights activist Mina Rafiq told EFE.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) predicted in September 2021 that 97% of the Afghan population was at risk of falling below the poverty line unless an urgent response from international organizations was launched.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that in 2023 around 875,000 children in Afghanistan and 840,000 pregnant and lactating women could suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

Also earlier this year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that 28.3 million people, the equivalent of two thirds of the population, “need humanitarian assistance to survive.”

less human rights

Despite the warnings from different international organizations, the Taliban continued to impose measures against women, complicating in the last two years the sending of humanitarian aid for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

The fundamentalist government banned music and instructed men to grow beards and stop wearing a tie, an outfit that, in their opinion, symbolizes the cross of the Christian religion.

Whilefemale media workers were forced to cover their faces and prohibit women from working in movies or series.

For all these reasons, Afghans see no reason to hold celebrations today.

“We will go out in different countries in different parts of the world to mark August 15 as Black Day, and the Doha agreement as black contracts between the US and the Taliban, for violating Afghans, especially women’s rights. in Afghanistan,” Rafiq said.

