How to make a country’s infrastructure work for citizens? This is the recurring question among construction and technology executives, business consultants, analysts and bankers this week. Gathered in a hotel in Panama City at an event to promote the figure of the public-private association, the companies are running into governments with fewer resources and, therefore, greater investment requirements.

Latin America is the region with the highest participation of the private sector in infrastructure among developing economies, according to data from the World Bank. Between 1990 and the first half of 2022, some 2,400 projects with private participation managed to agree on financing. During the same period, total investment in infrastructure projects with private sector participation totaled more than $740 billion. The sectors that have concentrated most of this investment are electricity and highways.

“Guaranteeing that the interests of service users are served seems obvious, but in reality it has very large consequences for the way projects are approached,” explained Marcos Siqueira, a specialist in public-private partnerships at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the event’s host organization. Since the economic crises of the eighties and nineties in Latin America, governments have resorted to concessions and contracts with private parties as a way of generating resources for investment. This was a successful model that solved one problem but created another, Siqueira said.

“To the extent that the volume of investment has been resolved, the diagnosis now is: we have the road, but is it the best possible road? The answer is no,” Siqueira said. “It is important that this question be asked because it guarantees that decisions are made about what type of project to do and in what way. How the highway, a hospital or the school are built so that they meet the interests of the users from the earliest phases of planning, design and structuring of incentives”, added the specialist.

View of the PPP Americas 2023 event in Panama City, at the W hotel on July 18, 2023.

This is a trend similar to the one promoted by international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) regarding direct monetary transfers to the population. What the organizations recommend is to focus and refine the criteria for transferring assistance, so that it reaches those who need it most and the budget is not wasted. In the same way, the IDB proposes designing tenders for public projects considering the specific needs of the local community so that they are not only attractive to private companies, but also have a positive social impact.

This translates into much more complex and sophisticated tenders, Siqueira said. An example was a request for proposals for the construction of a hospital issued by the IDB of more than 8,000 pages and two years of work. It is not only about building a hospital, but about taking advantage of construction to advance other issues as well, such as containing climate change and digitizing services in the community, for example.

It is a good time to be demanding with projects and careful with resources. In a panel at the same event, the secretary of the Brazilian Government’s Investment Partnerships Program, Marcus Cavalcanti, expressed his frustration with the financial climate that complicates public investment. The Ministry of Transportation this year had a 9 billion dollar budget, reported the official, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, before taking office, managed to negotiate with Congress a draft amendment to the Constitution that added another 12 billion dollars.

“But these are small values ​​for a reality like Brazil’s,” said Cavalcanti, a country of 214 million inhabitants and in need of 60,000 kilometers of highways. “Within the Federal Government we are encouraging many public-private associations, creating mechanisms,” shared the official on stage, “we are lowering taxes on financial operations, lowering operating costs, improving the legislation on collateral-free debt, and we have reduced taxes when it comes to social investment.”

The region’s central banks are already considering a reduction in interest rates, which have been rising in the last two years to contain the inflationary spiral that many countries experienced after the covid-19 pandemic. But the reduction in rates will be slow and gradual, so as not to generate instability in the global financial system. “Perhaps those present who are not Brazilians do not know, but in Brazil the interest rate is 13.75%”, Cavalcanti affirmed, “these are the most expensive interest rates in the world. Investing in infrastructure at that rate is absurd.”