For this beginning of 2023, state and federal authorities estimated rainfall between 40 and 50 percent below the historical average in New Lionbut the rainfall is much worse and, in addition, the heat will arrive this week.

In January the historical average of rainy it is 20.4 millimeters, but this year it was only 2.2 millimeters, 90 percent less, according to the National Water Commission (Conagua).

In the case of February, the historical average of rainfall is 17.1 millimeters and until yesterday, according to available official data, the average was only 1.9 millimeters, so it has rained 89 percent less.

He State Goverment had predicted that the rainy they would be 40 percent below the historical average during the first three months of the year.

Separately, the With water estimated that rainfall would be up to 50 percent below average within the same first quarter.

For March, the federal agency forecasts that it will rain 44 percent below the historical average.

The first three months of the year are considered by themselves to be of low dry season or little rain, but the drought has made it even worse.

As if that were not enough, for this week and in the middle of winter high temperatures are expected, which usually increases the water demand.

Specialized sites, such as Meteored, predict that the maximum temperatures throughout this week will be between 31 and up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday, with a maximum of 36 degrees, and Thursday, with one of 35, are estimated to be the hottest days so far this year.

Meanwhile, the three dams that supply water to the Monterrey metropolitan area continue to drop in the middle of winter.

The Cerro Prieto Dam, in Linares, had 14.9 percent storage yesterday, La Boca, in Santiago, 59.7 and El Cuchillo, in China, 46.6 percent.