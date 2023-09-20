For example, at the beginning of his contribution, Wilders addressed Sigrid Kaag, recalling that he had called her a witch with a broom. GroenLinks-PvdA party leader Frans Timmermans was also the victim, although he is not present. Timmermans is said to be a “fake socialist” because he owns a large house in Maastricht and the high salary and redundancy pay that he receives as an (outgoing) European Parliamentarian. Now it is of course not very likely that Wilders will negotiate with Timmermans about a cabinet. Attacks on potential right-wing coalition partners, such as the new VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz (who is in Vak K on Wednesday), did not occur.

This article is also part of our live blog: Wilders started General Considerations with a tough tone

