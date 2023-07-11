The bonus indicated on the payslip, together with its amount, is subordinated to the taxable salary specified in the payslip





In the months of June and July some employees will receive a bonus in the form of an additional month’s salary, commonly known as a fourteenth.

This welcome development, as stated on the website www.oipamagazine.it, combined with other positive factors such as the expected Irpef adjustment, will contribute to a significant increase in the incoming salary.

However, it’s not all good news. The payment of the fourteenth, in fact, involves the potential risk of forfeiture of the bonus which is typically included in the paycheck for the month in which the fourteenth is received.

This bonus is the result of the tax relief implemented by the previous Meloni administration.

The 2023 Budget Law, implemented by the Meloni government, has provided specific funds for the reduction of the tax burden, with a consequent increase in the pay for employees without affecting their gross salary.

In particular, the government has focused on reducing the contribution rate payable by employees, typically set at 9.19% (8.80% for civil servants).

This was achieved through two measures: firstly, the initial maneuver introduced a relief of 2% or 3% depending on the taxable salary.

Secondly, the Work decree, also known as decree no. 48 of 2023, further reduces this burden by a further 4% for the period July-December.

To determine the cause of the relief, it is necessary to examine the monthly income. As a result, it is possible that the same employee may be eligible for the bonus in some months and not eligible for it in others.

This discrepancy can occur due to various factors that result in higher earnings in a given month, similar to the criteria used to determine 14th grade eligibility.

After careful examination of the circular INPS no. 7 of 24 January, it is clear that the right to the subsidy relating to the fourteenth month’s salary is likely to lapse in the majority of cases.

