In 2019 we saw the arrival of The Boys to the streaming service Prime Video. Immediately afterwards, this superhero show became one of the best received on the platform and built a good fan base. With such a following, it was not uncommon to think that they would continue with more seasons and even spin-offs.

The Boys presents us with a world full of superheroes where they are shown to us with a more realistic, crude angle and with the corporate meddling that would exist in the real world. Perhaps it is because of this vision, very distant from what we see on film tapes. Marvel Y DC, which became such a successful series. The good thing is that we already know when we will be able to see it again.

The Boys already has a date for its third season

A third season of The Boys It was confirmed for some years, however, due to the ravages of the pandemic, its arrival took longer than expected. After an excellent second season, fans were impatient to see him again. Billy butcher and his boys, now they have their answer although there is still some time left.

The channel Youtube from Prime Video released a little video that serves as our first look at season three of The Boys. In this we have the fearsome Homelander beside Starlight in what appears to be a photoshoot. The music and the expressions of the ‘hero’ seem to indicate that something bad will happen. However, it all ends with the announcement of the premiere date.

It will be next June 3, 2022 when we will be back in the crazy, dangerous and super powerful world of The Boys. The releases of its episodes will be given again on a weekly basis and these will arrive every Friday. In this way they ensure that the public continues to constantly talk about it.

At the moment we do not know much more than what we will see in the third season of The Boys, but we’ve already had glimpses of one of his new characters. There are still many months before enjoying the third season so there is still time for Prime Video release us new advancements and more details. Are you ready to go back?

