Six months after the appearance of Covid-19 in France, the methods for treating the most serious patients have changed.

The miracle drug to treat Covid-19 has not been found. But the way we treat patients today has changed, six months after the appearance of the coronavirus epidemic in France. When you return to an intensive care unit, where the most affected patients are treated, it has nothing to do with it.

What is striking, for example, in the intensive care unit at Louis-Mourier hospital in Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine), is that most patients are awake and conscious. They eat, drink and talk, while at the height of the epidemic wave the majority were asleep. Almost all seriously ill patients were intubated. “At the very beginning, the first attitudes were to resort very quickly to artificial ventilation, that is to say to completely sleep the patients, to intubate them and to put them on an artificial ventilator., recalls Professor Jean-Damien Ricard. You have to imagine that you are completely still and asleep, sedated and paralyzed as during general anesthesia for surgery. But instead of two or three hours it’s going to be two to three weeks. “

From this method comparable to heavy artillery, the doctors tested a much lighter technique: high flow oxygen therapy. A sort of shot of clean air in the nose. “These are two small tips that we put in the nose, it’s extremely light, shows us Jean-Damien Ricard. This sends 60 liters of pure oxygen to the lungs, if the patient’s oxygen debt is such that he needs it. And we get to eat, drink and talk. “

The method is more comfortable for the patient and has resulted in an overall reduction in mortality. Because intubation is heavy and often leads to complications such as serious nosocomial diseases which can degrade the patient’s state of health. At the height of the wave, there were up to 40% of deaths in intensive care. Previously, intubated patients overcrowded the intensive care unit until they stayed there for weeks. At the Colombes hospital with high flow oxygenation, they only stay for ten days. They are sometimes even treated in other departments. We therefore free up places in intensive care.

Regarding drugs, this time towards the Raymond Poincaré hospital in Garches. In this hospital, as in many others, we tested all the molecules we heard about, such as hydroxychloroquine advocated by Professor Didier Raoult, or Remdesivir. But in the end they did not prove noticeable effectiveness.

At the same time, in this hospital, for months the doctors have also been using corticosteroids, clearly cortisone. For severe patients, it helps the body to better defend itself, to better fight the virus. Cortisone has been, in recent days, now officially recommended by the World Health Organization. “Clinical studies have now made it possible to establish with great certainty that corticosteroid therapy considerably improves the chances of survival for people with Covid-19, explains Professor Djillali Annane. There is a 20% reduction in the risk of death so it’s spectacular. We use that absolutely on a daily basis. “

Today, the patients hospitalized in the department are all on treatment with corticosteroids.Prof Djillali Annaneto franceinfo

It should be noted that cortisone is used for severe patients. But the mild patients, how do you treat them? Doctor Hélène Entressengle, a general practitioner from Magny-les-Hameaux in Yvelines, is currently seeing one to two patients with Covid-19 per day. For her, the treatment has not changed: “Apart from paracetamol and vitamin C, there is not much else to give. Paracetamol is only for symptoms, especially for pain and fever. Besides, if they have no pain or fever it is useless to give it to them, it remains only for the symptoms. And in case of loss of taste and smell, “we do not recommend anything at all”, answer Helene Entressengle. The toolbox to fight against Covid-19 has not changed much since March.

You just have to wait, watch, avoid infecting others and rest. Most people recover quite quickly and there is no problem.Hélène Entressengle, general practitionerto franceinfo

Today, it should be remembered that 80% of infected people actually develop mild forms of the disease.