For the first time in years, there is less interest in motorhomes and caravans and demand is falling.

The Dutch are known for it. When the sun breaks through the clouds, we pack our caravan or camper and neatly join the traffic jam for the Gotthard tunnel, the Brenner pass or we descend towards the south of France and Spain via the Autoroute du Soleil. Preferably on black Saturday and with a mud of potatoes under the benches.

All non-approved rut cabins behind the lease box or in the camper van and off you go to the sun. That has always been popular among our nation of world travelers, but in corona time there was a real run on camping equipment. Until now.

Less interest in caravans and motorhomes

Research of Marktplaats.nl shows that the site has been searched 6.8 million times for mobile holiday homes in the past four months. That is 19 percent less than in the same period last year. Compared to 2021, it is even 32 percent less.

Funnily enough, the supply is actually increasing. In terms of advertisements in which sellers try to sell their caravans or motorhomes, Marktplaats even speaks of a record.

In the first four months of 2021 and 2022, there were still just under 42 thousand and 46 thousand advertisements online, respectively, this year that has risen to more than 50 thousand newly placed advertisements.

Cheaper or more expensive?

Supply bigger, demand smaller. Every student learns in economics that the price then falls. Well no. Not yet anyway. On average, the asking price of motorhomes and caravans rose by 17 percent compared to 2022 to an average asking price of 29,000 euros (!). Compared to 2021, the price increase is even almost 25 percent.

Everyone who was looking for a camper or caravan during the corona period has now made their move and so the question is returning to a more normal situation.

Traders are still buying well, so the supply will remain just as large. The art now is to wait for the right moment when the price will drop again. At least, if that economics teacher (hello mister van Meer) was right at my high school, of course.

This article Less interest in rut cabin and camper appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

