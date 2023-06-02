publisher3i

06/02/2023 – 3:08 pm

Backpack on the back and an uncontrollable desire to visit new places to live unique experiences with unknown people. This is the motivation of many young people who travel the world, alone or with others. Exactly the public that the Selina hotel chain seeks to captivate. Last year, when it made its IPO on Nasdaq, the group earned US$ 183.9 million, 98.3% more than in 2021. Compared to 2019, the number of units doubled. Now, the company that defines itself as a hosting ecosystem wants to grow in profitability.

Even with the favorable conditions for tourism after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the opening of 18 new properties, the chain has not been able to reduce the loss, which reached US$ 198.1 million — which reinforces the need to improve cash generation. Therefore, in 2023, the plan is to reduce the pace of expansion, increase the occupancy rate and downsize its structure.

In an interview with DINHEIRO, the co-founder and CEO of Selina, Rafael Museri, stated that the focus is on strengthening operations in the regions where the chain is already inserted. There are currently 24 countries that concentrate 118 units and 29,600 available beds. “We are still going to open 10 to 15 new hotels between Europe and Latin America, but the focus is on profitability to return to rapid growth from 2024 onwards,” he said.

On this front, the plans include making better use of free spaces and increasing the capacity of beds in each unit to keep costs fixed while revenues grow. The Selina chain hotels already function as cultural hubs. In addition to the rooms, there is a coworking structure, kitchen, living rooms, restaurants, bars and promotion of events and activities such as yoga classes and parties animated by DJs.

Staying at a Selina hotel is a very different experience from what you expect in the big chains. Forget white walls, patterned furniture and thoughtful surroundings. By having an experience proposal, the units seek to associate with the community. Walls are often painted by local artists and the architecture is all about creativity, including capsule rooms.

Another important characteristic of the chain: the rooms are shared, like in a hostel, but as the service is more premium, with the comfort offered in hotels.

The target audience is mainly Gen Z and Millennials. They are often digital nomads who work while traveling. As a result, they tend to be very open to interacting with other guests or locals. They almost always look for cheaper accommodations.

These characteristics, according to the researcher in tourism at the University of São Paulo, Mariana Aldrigui, are the greatest merit of the Selina group, since young people have been looking for more knowledge trips. In this, the regionalization of activities helps to attract customers. “It’s a great idea to represent the local identity”, said Mariana. “The residents of the community themselves are an attraction for visitors”.

In Brazil, Selina has nine units in five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul. In 2023, a new hotel will open in Bragança Paulista. According to Museri, Jericoacoara, in Ceará, is also in the plans. “It is a very important destination for us,” he said. “Brazil is a perfect country for Selina”.

CONTACT WITH NATURE Proof of this is that the national operation is now among the largest in the chain in number of units, behind only Israel, Mexico and Costa Rica.

In the first quarter of this year, 62% of the occupancy of Brazilian hotels were foreign tourists, with emphasis on Argentines, Israelis and Americans. According to Fernando Freitas, Brazil director at Selina, the hybrid work trend boosts the chain’s business. “As a lifestyle and hospitality ecosystem, we see great potential for our model,” he said.

According to Mariana Aldrigui, all of Latin America has shown itself to be very resilient with the pandemic and is recovering at a good pace, in addition to being identified as the ideal destination for those looking for trips with more contact with nature. "The region has shown good alternatives, especially for short-distance trips," said the USP professor.
























