The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is not taking his finger off the line on his goal to convert Mexican crude oil into market-ready fuel. The plan to achieve self-sufficiency in gasoline production includes the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery (Tabasco), the purchase in 2021 of the Deer Park refinery, located in Texas, as well as the rehabilitation of the six Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refineries ). A little over a year after the Executive presented this ambitious strategy, the results have been below expectations: fires, leaks and major repairs in the complexes have reduced the operating capacities of Pemex refineries in this first quarter.

During the first three months of the year, Pemex processed just over a million barrels of crude oil per day. The six state-owned refineries in the country added 835,000 barrels to this figure, and the rest, some 264,000 barrels, were delivered by the Deer Park refinery in Texas. Although the complex on the other side of the Rio Bravo is one of the pillars of López Obrador’s refining plan, in this first quarter its performance fell by 14%, compared to the same period in 2022. The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, acknowledged in the most recent conference with investors the occurrence of “incidents” in Deer Park, which diminished its results, however, he assured that the refinery in the US continues to make solid contributions to the parastatal. Last February, the complex reported a fire and this Thursday the flames returned to haunt the refinery, however, Pemex insisted that the fire did not reach its facilities.

Even with these problems, Deer Park already contributes 24% of the total crude oil processing in Mexico, while the rest of the six Pemex refineries added 835,000 barrels per day, barely 2% above the same quarter of the previous year. Reinaldo Wences, deputy director of the subsidiary Pemex Transformación Industrial, acknowledges that the leaks and change of equipment at the Tula and Salamanca refineries forced the complexes to be shut down for days. From January to March, the refinery with the highest production was Tula, with 217,000 barrels per day, and the one furthest behind was Madero, with 85,000 barrels.

By product, Pemex produced 270,000 barrels of automotive gasoline from January to March, 1% below the 2022 quarter, while diesel production was 133,000 barrels, a drop of 11% compared to the 150,000 barrels reported from January to March. 2022. Jet fuel generation was the only one that rose in one year, going from 32,000 to 40,000 barrels per day.

The deputy director of Pemex Industrial Transformation announced in his conference with investors that by the end of the year they plan to make further progress in their refinery rehabilitation plan and achieve the goal of 1.2 million barrels per day of processed crude by the end of this year. He even reported that, as of April, the average crude oil processing was already around 900,000 barrels per day.

The effort of this Government to replace the importation of gasoline with local production is for now an uphill climb for Pemex. The oil company has yet to complete the modernization of its refineries while reporting operating losses at its subsidiary Pemex Transformación Industrial. The affiliate of the state-owned company, which groups the fuel refining, import and transportation business, closed this first quarter with operating losses of over 42,000 million pesos. In contrast, Deer Park obtained operating profits during this same period for more than 5,000 million pesos.

“The policy of being self-sufficient in terms of fuels is costing Pemex a lot. The one that suffers negative financial results is Pemex, through refining. The more gasoline is produced, the more fuel oil is produced and the more losses this business segment of the oil company generates. Refining is eating up all the profits of Pemex, Exploration and Production,” says Luis Miguel Labardini, a partner at Marcos y Asociados, an energy consultancy.

Pemex produces more dirty fuel

The production of fuel oil —a highly polluting residual fuel due to its high degrees of sulfur— from Pemex refineries has become a headache. The generation of this by-product from crude oil processing in the first quarter of the year was around 300,000 barrels per day, an increase of 28%, compared to the 233,000 barrels registered from January to March 2022. The production of this waste exceeded the production of gasoline automotive.

To try to convert this residual crude into higher value products, Pemex is building two cokers at the Tula and Salina Cruz refineries. In Tula they are 70% advanced, however, in Salina Cruz they barely report 10% and the oil company executives plan to finish this work in 2025.

Rosanety Barrios, an independent analyst of the energy sector, explains that Pemex refineries were not designed to process the crude oil that feeds them at this time, since they lack this equipment, what happens is that a very large waste or fuel oil remains. According to her studies, while in the US refineries produce barely 1% fuel oil for each liter of crude oil processed, in Mexico this percentage rises to 30%. “A third of every barrel of oil that is processed is turned into a waste product,” she warns.

The specialist adds that, although the fuel oil produced in Mexico can be sold, its price is even lower than crude oil. “Every time it refines, Pemex loses money. The activity that makes money for Pemex and the Mexicans is extracting oil and selling it, not refining it,” she says.

Barrios mentions that even with the entry into operation of the new Dos Bocas refinery, the rest of the Pemex complexes do not have the technology to stop generating fuel oil. Thus, he adds, the decision to promote local refining to replace oil imports only responds to the political interests of this Government, not to business and profitability logic.

At the end of 2021, President López Obrador launched the promise that 100% of Mexican crude would be refined in the country to guarantee the supply of fuels. Less than two years after the end of this government, Pemex is working at forced marches to try to achieve the Executive’s ambitious goal.

