D.he President of the Federal Environment Agency, Dirk Messner, calls for meat consumption in Germany to be halved in order to reduce factory farming that is harmful to the environment. “We have to reduce factory farming so that excessive nitrogen inputs are reduced and soils, water, biodiversity and human health are less polluted,” Messner told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Less meat would be very good for health and the environment.

Already now a little less meat is eaten in Germany, said Messner. “But if we want to change something effectively and adhere to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), then halving meat consumption in Germany would be the goal,” he explained. “That would reduce factory farming and would have many positive environmental effects.”

Those who eat less meat, but better quality, can “balance it out in their wallets,” Messner told the newspapers. Farmers would then also be paid better. Climate protection and questions of justice must be brought together. “But if we do nothing, do not change our eating habits and consumer behavior, there will be dramatic and very expensive climate consequences, from which lower-income households often suffer much more,” warned Messner.

In the debate about better animal welfare standards, the head of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, Klaus Müller, warns against prices that are too high. “Meat must not become a luxury good,” he told the Hamburg news magazine “Spiegel”. “We need a concept of how good animal husbandry is possible in a medium price segment beyond organic”. Although higher standards for animal husbandry would make meat more expensive, this should not lead to meat prices that are common in organic shops today.

At the same time, the consumer advocate warned against morally exaggerating the debate about meat consumption. “We need a reorganization of animal husbandry, but that must be promoted politically,” said Müller. “If species-appropriate meat remains the expensive exception and we only give shopping tips with a raised index finger, we will not solve the problem.”

Meanwhile, the food-pleasure-restaurants union (NGG) threatened the meat industry with strikes. “We want to put an end to starvation wages for bone jobs,” said NGG negotiator Freddy Adjan of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” before the next round of negotiations, which begins this Monday. The union wants a minimum wage agreement for the approximately 160,000 employees. The starting salary should therefore be 12.50 euros per hour and increase to 14 euros after a short training period. Skilled workers should receive at least 17 euros an hour.